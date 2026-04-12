Patients spending 45 minutes or more in clinically inappropriate areas of emergency departments or wards, such as hallways or waiting rooms are considered to have experienced corridor care.

The NHS is fighting to end the crisis in corridor care. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Teams of experts will be deployed to NHS trusts with the highest rates of corridor care in a bid to end the “unacceptable, undignified” practice, the Government has announced.

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The worst offending trusts will be given help to better understand data and improve patient flow as ministers aim to eradicate corridor care by the end of Parliament. It comes as the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) revealed the locations of 40 new and expanded same-day emergency care and urgent care centres, which will allow patients to be treated faster and ease pressure on A&Es. NHS England published its definition of corridor care in March. Patients spending 45 minutes or more in clinically inappropriate areas of emergency departments or wards, such as hallways or waiting rooms are considered to have experienced corridor care. Trusts have started collecting data on the practice, which will be published for the first time in May. Under the new initiative, the Getting it Right First Time (Girft) team will work with leaders at the worst offending NHS trusts to offer support on improving patient flow, and understanding data to cope better with surges in demand. Read more: One-in-five A&E patients being treated in corridors as overcrowding epidemic continues Read more: Wes Streeting pledges to end corridor care in English hospitals by next election

Health Secretary Wes Streeting meets patients during a visit to the Same Day Emergency Centre at Queen's Hospital in Romford, east London. Picture: PA

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “For too long, the normalisation of corridor care has been baked into our NHS – it’s unacceptable, undignified and exactly why this Government is shifting the dial for patients and staff. “We’re sending in specialist teams of experts to identify the causes in some of the worst offending trusts and swiftly rectify the problems they find. “That, plus new and expanded, urgent care centres will mean patients are treated more quickly and in the right place, while easing pressure on busy A&Es to care for the most serious cases.” Mr Streeting made the announcement during a visit to Queen’s Hospital in Romford, which has provided 10,000 fewer hours of corridor care in February than in the same month last year. The hospital’s emergency department has introduced a new assessment process which has cut waiting times by 37 minutes. He told the Press Association: “It’s not plain sailing, we’ve seen record levels of demand in recent months, so it’s not easy for the team here, but if they can do it here, we can do it everywhere.“For me, the most important thing is ending this culture where trolleys on corridors was normalised.”

Elsewhere, in Blackpool, 12-hour waits have fallen by 43%, driven by senior staff being present in A&E and using data to predict busy periods. In Hull, ambulance handover delays are down by 27% and 12-hour waits have fallen by 47%, while the Royal Blackburn in East Lancashire has cut corridor care by allowing the medical director and chief nurse to take over prioritising the patients who should be sent home first. Professor Tim Briggs, NHS England’s national director for clinical improvement, elective and UEC recovery, and chair of the Girft programme, said: “We have worked alongside these trusts to produce guidance and standards, as well as providing hands-on support, which will help them significantly reduce corridor care. “Our focus over the next six months is to take what we’ve learned and cascade it across the whole NHS, so we can improve care for patients and eliminate this issue once and for all.” Dr Ragit Varia, president-elect of the Society for Acute Medicine (SAM), welcomed the initiative. He added: “Corridor care has unfortunately become commonplace and is unacceptable for both patients and staff, so we are pleased to see further action being taken as opposed to simply redefining the corridor.