The importance of keeping safe and unique internet passwords has never been more crucial, with 16 billion login records recently discovered to be available to cybercriminals.

Tips for password safety 1. Test out the strength of your password before submitting it Services exist that can allow users to see how strong their passwords are and how long it could potentially take a computer to crack it. Typically, longer passwords, those without names, use of numbers and punctuation marks, and non-connected words provide a lesser risk of a hack. 2. Do not repeat passwords “We're often told that the passwords for our online accounts should be really strong, and not to reuse them,” the government states. “Especially for important accounts like email, banking, shopping and social media. “This matters because if you use the same password across different accounts and one of your accounts is compromised, a hacker can try the same password on your other accounts and potentially gain access to them too.” 3. Change your passwords regularly Cybersecurity experts recommend changing your password every three months, according to internet security service McAfee. However, if you are given reason to believe your password has already been compromised then it should be changed right away. 4. Use a password manager A handy way of storing your unique passwords and not needing to physically make a note of them is to use a password manager, a service provided by Google, Microsoft, and externally. The password manager can also autofill passwords to save you time and warn you if your password has been compromised. 5. Use a two-step verification An additional step to toughen up your security is to add on or accept a two-step verification, which will send a passcode to your phone or email in addition to the main login screen. The government states: “Even if your passwords are hard to guess, that doesn't make them any harder to steal. In other words, even accounts protected with strong passwords will benefit from using two-step verification.”