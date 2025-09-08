Five expert tips for creating a safe password online
The importance of keeping safe and unique internet passwords has never been more crucial, with 16 billion login records recently discovered to be available to cybercriminals.
Facebook, Apple and Google are among the sites for which hackers have data details for, according to Cybernews.
Instagram, Microsoft, Netflix, Paypal, Roblox, Discord, and Telegram were all affected in the breach this summer that also affected government data in 29 countries, including the UK.
The National Cyber Security Centre has found that millions of Brits are using easy-to-guess passwords online, with “123456” the most common on breached accounts.
Others in the top five are "qwerty", "password", and “1111111”.
“The sad reality is that data breaches are part of the cost of being online in 2025 - and the risks of being unwittingly caught up in cyber crime, no matter how careful you are with your own data,” LBC’s technology correspondent Will Guyatt has said.
“We need to stay across this - because it’s just a matter of time before our banks stop protecting us if they can prove we’ve been sloppy with our online security.
“Get changing those passwords now!”
Tips for password safety
1. Test out the strength of your password before submitting it
Services exist that can allow users to see how strong their passwords are and how long it could potentially take a computer to crack it. Typically, longer passwords, those without names, use of numbers and punctuation marks, and non-connected words provide a lesser risk of a hack.
2. Do not repeat passwords
“We're often told that the passwords for our online accounts should be really strong, and not to reuse them,” the government states. “Especially for important accounts like email, banking, shopping and social media.
“This matters because if you use the same password across different accounts and one of your accounts is compromised, a hacker can try the same password on your other accounts and potentially gain access to them too.”
3. Change your passwords regularly
Cybersecurity experts recommend changing your password every three months, according to internet security service McAfee.
However, if you are given reason to believe your password has already been compromised then it should be changed right away.
4. Use a password manager
A handy way of storing your unique passwords and not needing to physically make a note of them is to use a password manager, a service provided by Google, Microsoft, and externally.
The password manager can also autofill passwords to save you time and warn you if your password has been compromised.
5. Use a two-step verification
An additional step to toughen up your security is to add on or accept a two-step verification, which will send a passcode to your phone or email in addition to the main login screen.
The government states: “Even if your passwords are hard to guess, that doesn't make them any harder to steal. In other words, even accounts protected with strong passwords will benefit from using two-step verification.”