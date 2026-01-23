Europe is racing ahead on defence as Britain is warned it has no credible plan for war. Picture: Crown Copyright

By EJ Ward

Europe is showing Britain what proactive defence looks like, a former Swedish foreign minister has warned, as senior UK military figures raise fresh alarms about the country’s ability to protect itself in a major conflict.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tobias Billström, now Director of Strategy and Government Affairs at Nordic Air Defence, said the UK risks being left dangerously exposed as warfare evolves rapidly, particularly through the use of drones and long-range strike systems. Writing exclusively for LBC Opinion, Mr Billström pointed to a stark intervention this week by the head of the British military, Sir Richard Knighton, who warned that Britain currently has no credible plan to defend itself in the event of war. The comments come amid escalating tensions across Europe, the continuing war in Ukraine, and mounting concern over Russia’s expanding use of drones, missiles and hybrid tactics that increasingly blur the idea of a traditional frontline. Mr Billström said the pace of technological change in the Ukraine war had transformed modern conflict, with relentless drone attacks on civilian areas, incursions into European airspace near major airports, and suspected Russian “shadow fleet” vessels mapping critical undersea infrastructure. Read more: Zelenskyy slams Europe for 'lack of action' on ending war ahead of first US-Ukraine-Russia peace talks Read more: Donald Trump warns Iran the US is 'watching' as military armada heads to the region in wake of violent protests