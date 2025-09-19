A patient has Ketamine administered by way of an IV bag for the treatment of depression. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCPsych) has backed the use of ketamine-based medication to treat people with depression in clinical settings, but stressed that further research is needed on other psychedelic drugs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Experts said it is “vital” that new treatments for mental health conditions are developed, but there is a risk of claims around psychedelics “jumping ahead of the evidence” and the “hype” should not be “prioritised above good clinical practice”. RCPsych laid out its stance on psychedelic and related substances for medical use, which include pharmacological versions of hallucinogens, ketamine and methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), in a new position statement. It said ketamine has been “the most studied in the rapid relief of depressive symptoms with evidence of efficacy including large randomised controlled trials”. According to the statement, ketamine has been used in studies involving thousands of patients to explore the impact on depression. There are also ongoing and completed trials looking at how it affects people with obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and alcohol or cocaine abuse. A drug derived from ketamine – a nasal spray known as esketamine – is licensed in the UK for treatment-resistant depression. It is available on the NHS in Scotland but not in England. Read more: New pill could expand access to popular weight-loss drugs Read more: Merck scraps £1bn London expansion as report warns UK drugs sector ‘losing out’

Experts back ketamine for depression, but call for more research on other drugs. Picture: Alamy

RCPsych said it would “recommend the use of ketamine in specialist settings with appropriate oversight and long-term monitoring arrangements”. However, it added that while early clinical studies of other psychedelics have been “encouraging”, there is “concern around the difficulties in conducting adequately blinded trials, as well as regarding side effects and whether any therapeutic benefits observed are sustained over time”. “These factors combined with questions regarding validity amongst clinical populations mean the current evidence base is limited, and it is not recommended that they are used in routine clinical practice other than where licensed,” the college said. Professor Oliver Howes, chairman of RCPsych’s psychopharmacology committee, said: “New treatments are very rarely developed for mental illnesses and disorders… it’s vital that that trend is reversed. “We did some work in the last 10 years – on average, we get just one new treatment for mental disorders licensed and available for our patients, and that compares to four times as many in neurology and over 10 times as many in cancer. So there is a real gap there.” Prof Howes added: “Why do we need new treatments for mental disorders? “Well, we have effective treatments, but we know that for a fair proportion of patients, they either don’t work, or they’re not well tolerated, they get side effects, or they take a long time to work.” He said there is a “huge amount of interest” in psychedelics and there is “a risk of claims jumping ahead of the evidence”.

Download the new LBC app. Picture: LBC