At least 10 students were killed and 110 left injured after an explosion rocked a school in Afghanistan which was situated next to a dynamite depot, Taliban authorities have said.

The blast occurred on Saturday morning near a middle school in the Anderseir area of Asadabad, the capital of north-eastern Kunar province.

Taliban spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani, took to X to say that initial investigations were pointing to the explosion being caused by "negligence and carelessness" at a building next door which is currently believed to have been storing dynamite for nearby mining companies.

The investigation, according to Qani, is ongoing.

Pictures and videos from the scene show destroyed desks and chairs, with paper strewn across the floor of an empty classroom, and adults hauling injured children out of cars to rush them to the hospital.

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