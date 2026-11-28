Explosion at 'dynamite depot' near Afghan school kills 10 and injures more than 100 after 'carelessness'
Mining is a critical industry in the country, but a lack of safety standards has led to accidents
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At least 10 students were killed and 110 left injured after an explosion rocked a school in Afghanistan which was situated next to a dynamite depot, Taliban authorities have said.
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The blast occurred on Saturday morning near a middle school in the Anderseir area of Asadabad, the capital of north-eastern Kunar province.
Taliban spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani, took to X to say that initial investigations were pointing to the explosion being caused by "negligence and carelessness" at a building next door which is currently believed to have been storing dynamite for nearby mining companies.
The investigation, according to Qani, is ongoing.
Pictures and videos from the scene show destroyed desks and chairs, with paper strewn across the floor of an empty classroom, and adults hauling injured children out of cars to rush them to the hospital.
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Explosives were in the area as they were being prepared for mining and blasting rock, said the province's culture and information director Sami ul Haq Bayan.
The director also said 15 wounded people are still in hospital, while the others have been discharged.
Afghanistan is rich in raw minerals, including gold, copper, zinc, lead, iron ore, and coal. Mining has become a key industry within the country, but safety standards are poor, leading to accidents.
The country also produces precious gemstones, which are found in the Kunar province and then sold at auction.
In mid-November, 2026, local news outlets reported an avalanche killing two goldmine workers and injuring six more.