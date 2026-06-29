An explosion has been reported in Monaco, in what is being described as an 'attack', in which casualties are said to be likely.

The explosion, which is being called an "attack" took place around 9pm.

A suspect is reportedly on the run after being seen dumping a backpack on Rue du Révérend Père Louis Frolla on CCTV.

Local officials have said that three people have been injured, two seriously. Monaco prosecutor Thibault Stéphane told Le Figaro that that two of the victims are in critical condition.

He said that there are bomb disposal experts and judicial police officers at the scene. The paper also reported that the victims were Ukrainian.