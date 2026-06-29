Huge blast in Monaco injures three 'Ukrainians of same family' as police launch manhunt for suspected bomber
The suspect is reportedly at large after dumping a backpack at the time of the explosion.
An explosion has been reported in Monaco, in what is being described as an 'attack', in which casualties are said to be likely.
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The explosion, which is being called an "attack" took place around 9pm.
A suspect is reportedly on the run after being seen dumping a backpack on Rue du Révérend Père Louis Frolla on CCTV.
Local officials have said that three people have been injured, two seriously. Monaco prosecutor Thibault Stéphane told Le Figaro that that two of the victims are in critical condition.
He said that there are bomb disposal experts and judicial police officers at the scene. The paper also reported that the victims were Ukrainian.
The Mayor of neighbouring Nice, described the incident as an "attack".
Eric Ciotti, Mayor of Nice, wrote on X: "The attack carried out this evening is a tragedy that strikes Monaco."Thoughts for the victims, their families, and the people of Monaco.
"Total support for the security forces and emergency services mobilised."
Attentat à Monaco plusieurs sacs déposés à l’endroit de l’explosion 🇲🇨 #monaco #courage #force pic.twitter.com/uYkrNjE78S— Balasse Florian (@Florian361) June 29, 2026
The blast took place at a residential building, and a "red plan" has reportedly been initiated in Monaco as a result of the attack.
A red plan refers to a "pre-established action strategy for a sudden event resulting in, or likely to result in, numerous casualties" the Principality of Monaco's website states.
It "allows for a gradual increase in resources depending on the number of victims".