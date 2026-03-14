A Jewish school in Amsterdam has suffered damage following an explosion in an upmarket neighbourhood of the city on Saturday, Dutch officials say.

The blast was heard early on Saturday and caused limited damage to the school.

Ms Halsema added: "Jewish people in Amsterdam are ⁠increasingly confronted with antisemitism.

"This ​is a cowardly act ​of aggression against the Jewish community," she said.

Femke Halsema, the city’s mayor, said this was likely a targeted attack against the Jewish community.

It is located in an upmarket residential neighbourhood on the south side ​of Amsterdam.

There have been no injuries reported so far.

Police are currently assessing footage appearing to show the suspect who set off the explosion.

It comes just one day after four men were arrested on suspicion of setting off an explosion outside a synagogue in the Dutch city of Rotterdam.

The blast triggered a blaze and damaged the building.