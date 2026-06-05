A marine drone "of the type used in Ukraine" has exploded at Romanian largest port on the coast of the Black Sea.

It self-detonated at around 10am local time, without causing any casualties.

The maritime drone is of the type used in the war in Ukraine and it is not part of Romanian army's equipment, it added in a statement.

Two helicopters are surveying the Constata port and Black Sea coast searching for more drones after a maritime drone exploded in the port earlier on Friday, Romanian Deputy Interior Minister Raed Arafat said.

"The area had already been secured and cordoned off by forces from the Romanian Intelligence Service, the Coast Guard, and the Ministry of National Defence; at that time, the object was undergoing assessment and being secured," the Ministry of National Defence said.

"We now know there is the risk of self-detonation, we have ... evacuated in case there are more drones," Arafat said.

"We are not panicking, the measures are purely preventative.

Local media are reporting that three more maritime drones have been found on the coast.

The explosion comes a week after a Russian drone crashed into an apartment building in the southeastern Romanian city of Galati, near the border with Ukraine, injuring two people - the first time in the Russia-Ukraine war that a drone struck a densely populated area in a NATO state.

Romania, a NATO and European Union member, shares a 650-km (400-mile) border with Ukraine and has reported 28 incursions into its airspace by Russian drones since Moscow began attacking Ukrainian ports on the Danube, the defence ministry has said.

Ukrainian drone fragments have also landed on Romanian territory.