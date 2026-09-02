The two casualties suffered "acoustic trauma" from the explosion

Police barrier tape has been set up to block access to the main train station in Augsburg. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

An 'unknown object' exploded at a train station in the southern city of Augsburg in the early hours, German police said, adding that two people sustained minor injuries.

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The cities main station was closed after a suspicious object was found. The object, which German media are reporting as a hand grenade, exploded at 3:15am local time. Windows shattered, and several businesses, including a bank, were reported to have sustained minor damage. The two casualties were Ukrainian citizens, aged 17 and 18, who suffered "acoustic trauma" from the explosion, German newspaper Die Zeit reported. Read More: Over 120 firefighters battle blaze near Wembley Stadium - amid reports of 'explosion' Read More: Tributes paid to British landlady, 31, who died in Germany train station stabbing 'on the way to support friend at funeral'

Augsburg train station (file). Picture: Alamy