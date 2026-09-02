Two injured in explosion at train station in southern Germany
The two casualties suffered "acoustic trauma" from the explosion
An 'unknown object' exploded at a train station in the southern city of Augsburg in the early hours, German police said, adding that two people sustained minor injuries.
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The cities main station was closed after a suspicious object was found.
The object, which German media are reporting as a hand grenade, exploded at 3:15am local time.
Windows shattered, and several businesses, including a bank, were reported to have sustained minor damage.
The two casualties were Ukrainian citizens, aged 17 and 18, who suffered "acoustic trauma" from the explosion, German newspaper Die Zeit reported.
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German tabloid Bild said that a hand grenade had detonated in front of a Turkish jeweller.
A bomb disposal expert and robot were on the scene.
"Train services have been suspended," police said on X.
Augsburg is a regional transport hub around 35 miles northwest of Munich.
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