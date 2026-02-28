It comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Saturday that the "murderous terrorist regime" in Iran must not be allowed to gain nuclear arms

Explosions heard across Middle East as Iran targets US military bases in response to joint US-Israeli operation. Picture: Reuters

By Danielle de Wolfe

Explosions have rung out across the Middle East - including at US military bases in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi - after Donald Trump announced a joint US-Israeli operation targeting Iran on Saturday.

Shortly after Donald Trump stood behind a lectern to declare the start of the joint US-Israeli operation dubbed "Operation Epic Fury" and "Operation Roar of the Lion" by each nation respectively, explosions rung out across the MIddle East. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Saturday that the "murderous terrorist regime" in Iran must not be allowed to gain nuclear arms in a the televised address. Moments later, US military bases in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain reported a string of explosions, with smoke seen rising above the city. According to unverified reports from Al Jazeera, bases targeted by Iran now include Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE, Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Manama and Jufair in Bahrain, Doha in Qatar, Kuwait and Jerusalem. Qatari officials confirmed missiles launched by Iran had been intercepted. Read more: Surrender arms or 'face certain death' Trump tells Iran after announcing 'major combat operations' against state LIVE: US and Israel launch ‘major combat operation’ on Iran

🚨Exclusive Video of Iranian missile hitting US Naval base in Bahrain. pic.twitter.com/xhl0IvlhNO — Mawiya (@mawiyaashraf) February 28, 2026

A Qatari official confirmed the missile take-down, as the government issued a mobile warning to the public to stay away from military bases and to shelter in place, according to Reuters. Posting on X shortly after Trump's declaration, the Iranian MP Ebrahim Azizi wrote:"We warned you! Now you've started down a path whose end is no longer in your hands." It comes as a spokesperson for Sir Keir Starmer insisted the UK government does not wish to see "escalation into a wider regional conflict". Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to call an emergency COBRA meeting this morning in response to the unfolding situation. It comes as Bahraini state news agency BNA, as US Navy's Fifth Fleet service centre was "subjected to a missile attack" this morning. The US Fifth Fleet co-ordinates operations in the Middle East, including the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and parts of the Indian Ocean.

People watch as smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

"The service centre of the Fifth Fleet has been subjected to a missile attack, the National Communication Centre has announced. "Further details will be provided in due course. The public is urged to follow instructions issued by the relevant official authorities and to obtain information from official sources only." It comes as the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office issued a statement on Saturday ordering foreign nationals to "shelter in place". "Due to reported missile attacks, British nationals in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and United Arab Emirates should immediately shelter in place," they said in a statemetn. "Remain indoors in a secure location, avoid all travel and follow instructions from the local authorities."

VIDEO CIRCULATING ONLINE APPEARS TO SHOW AN IRANIAN BALLISTIC MISSILE STRIKING THE U.S. NAVY’S 5TH FLEET HEADQUARTERS AT NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN EARLIER TODAY. pic.twitter.com/y14CIaWqzp — Mr. WHALE (@MrWhale) February 28, 2026