At least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were seen Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, after repeated threats from Donald Trump against the country's leader Nicolas Maduro.

Low-flying planes, loud bangs and at least one column of smoke were seen and heard in the early hours of Saturday morning, witnesses told Reuters.

The cause of the blasts is not immediately known, however a fleet of helicopters have been spotted flying overhead.

The explosions reportedly began at 1:50am local time, with one targeting Fort Tiona, the headquarters of the Venezuelan ministry of defense .

The southern part of the city, located close to a major military base, has been left without power.

Locals from several neighborhoods reportedly poured into the streets amid the chaotic scenes.

It comes after US President Donald Trump warned his deadly drone strikes against alleged Venezuelan drug boats could soon move to land.

On Monday, Mr Trump claimed the US had carried out a strike on a "dock area" connected to alleged Venezuelan drug vessels, resulting in a "major explosion".

Following a phone call with Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's president, Mr Trump took to social media last month to declare Venezuelan airspace should be considered closed and that military action could begin “very soon.”

Mr Trump allegedly offered the Venezuelan leader, as well as his wife and son, safe passage out of the country if he resigned immediately.

Donald Trump's administration began striking boats in the Caribbean in September after claiming they were being used to traffic drugs to the US without providing evidence.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.