A series of explosions have been reported across Iran amid ongoing threats from Trump over his deployment of a US 'armada' to the region.

Footage emerging on social media suggest two large explosions have taken place - one close to the southern port of Bandar Abbas, and a second more than 1,000km away in Ahvaz. Initial unverified reports from local media suggest one person, a four-year-old girl, was killed, and a further 14 were injured. It comes as the Iranian regime denied that a ‌military leader had been targeted in the attacks. Israel has denied any involvement in the strikes. Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, on Saturday, was seen to blame US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Europe for heightening tensions during the recent protests held in Iran and of "provoking" people. Taking to social media, locals posted images of buildings partially destroyed, with cars crushed under the weight of falling rubble. Read more: UK backs US strikes on Iran to stop nuclear programme after Trump sends 'massive armada' to Middle East Read more: US 'ready' to strike Iran if no nuclear deal agreed, warns Trump's defence chief Hegseth

This afternoon, videos of explosions in the cities of Bandar Abbas, Ahvaz, Tehran, Tabriz, and Karaj in Iran were released, indicating drone attacks on some locations #IranRevolution2026 pic.twitter.com/haDa9LI3IX — BahareMahsa (@Bahar_did) January 31, 2026

One explosion involved an eight-storey building, destroying two floors and several cars, according to local outlet AFP. Other, unverified reports suggest further explosions have been heard across the cities of Bandar Abbas, Ahvaz, Tehran, Tabriz, and Karaj. Two Israeli officials told Reuters on Saturday echoed Israel's denials of involvement, however, it remains unclear whether the blasts are linked to US military threats. It comes as American forces amassed in the Gulf, amid heightened tensions following Trump's threats of "major destruction" should the Tehran dictatorship not give up on acquiring nuclear weapons. Earlier this week, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth warned that the Pentagon was prepared to carry out any of Donald Trump's orders on Iran amid a standoff over the Middle Eastern nation's nuclear programme. The President issued a warning on Wednesday, telling the Ayatollah that if it does not give up on its nuclear ambitions, strikes upon his country would be larger than those conducted by American-Israeli forces in June 2025. "We have a large armada, flotilla, call it whatever you want, heading toward Iran right now," Trump said as he referred to a US naval 'armada' heading for Iranian waters. It follows Sir Keir Starmer's comments that saw him appear to back the United States' threats to strike Iran if it fails to end the programme amid mounting international pressure.

بعد از اهواز و بندرعباس، حالا پرند و کرج... pic.twitter.com/ojBdTPIIHs — موژی (@Mojtabapacino) January 31, 2026