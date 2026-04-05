Two backpacks carrying explosives of "devastating power" have been found near a pipeline supplying Russian gas to Hungary and Serbia.

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic said the bags carrying "large packages of explosives" had been left a few hundred metres from the Balkan Stream pipline.

Writing on Instagram, Mr Vucic said the explosives potentially had "devastating power".

He added that millions could have had their gas cut off had the explosives been detonated.

Speaking to reporters, he said he had spoken to Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, and informed him that had the pipeline been cut, neither Hungary nor northern Serbia would have had gas.

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