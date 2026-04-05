Explosive-filled backpacks of 'devastating power' found near Russian gas pipeline supplying Hungary and Serbia
The Serbian president warned anyone attacking infrastructure would face a "harsh and severe punishment"
Two backpacks carrying explosives of "devastating power" have been found near a pipeline supplying Russian gas to Hungary and Serbia.
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Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic said the bags carrying "large packages of explosives" had been left a few hundred metres from the Balkan Stream pipline.
Writing on Instagram, Mr Vucic said the explosives potentially had "devastating power".
He added that millions could have had their gas cut off had the explosives been detonated.
Speaking to reporters, he said he had spoken to Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, and informed him that had the pipeline been cut, neither Hungary nor northern Serbia would have had gas.
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Mr Vucic went on to warn that anyone trying to destroy Serbian infrastructure would face a "merciless" response, and a "harsh and severe punishment".
Following the incident, Hungary's Mr Obran also arranged an emergency defence council meeting.
He later wrote on X that the equipment required to detonate the explosives had been located.
Mr Orban had increased security around the nation's energy infrastructure back in February.
The news of the explosives comes just a week before Hungarian voters take to the polls to decide whether to extend Mr Orban's 16 years in power.
He is seen as one of Russian president Vladimir Putin's closest European allies, and has caused tensions with other EU states after blocking a €90 billion loan to Ukraine last month.