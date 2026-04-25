Tensions flared as the all-star cast discussed some of the key moments from the action-packed series

The extraordinary exchange concluded an All Stars series plagued by bullying rows and spats between campmates. Picture: ITV/shutterstock

By Frankie Elliott

A heated argument broke out during the live final of I'm A Celebrity.... Get Me Out of Here! on Friday after Jimmy Bullard accused the show of "editing out clips".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tensions flared as the all-star cast discussed some of the key moments from the action-packed series, as the former footballer accused Adam Thomas of being "abusive, aggressive and intimidating" during an expletive-filled row in the pre-recorded show last year. Veteran hosts Ant and Dec failed to keep their cool during the row, which saw Gemma Collins and Sinitta storm off stage and David Haye booed by the live audience. Read more: Rob Reiner's son speaks after parents' brutal killing as brother faces court Read more: Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz 'engaged’ after eight-month romance

That was the craziest 5 minutes of #ImACeleb in 25 years. I absolutely love the drama of live TV but David and Jimmy are EMBARRASSING themselves. To have Ant & Dec, the unbiased hosts, telling you you’re chatting shit? Pathetic. David is just a massive high school bully pic.twitter.com/85yFfBCS52 — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) April 24, 2026

The extraordinary exchange concluded an All Stars series plagued by bullying rows and spats between campmates. In particular, there had been much focus on the tirade launched by Waterloo Road actor Thomas on Bullard when the long-haired campmate almost caused his elimination from camp. During the tirade, he allegedly called Bullard the "C-word". During the final, Ant and Dec clashed with Bullard as he asked each campmate - including Olympic athlete Sir Mo Farah, radio star Craig Charles, and former football manager Harry Redknapp - whether they thought Adam's behaviour was "aggressive and abusive". After plenty of back and forth, the ITV presenters told Jimmy: "'Right, let's leave it there. We'll agree to disagree." Thomas was later crowned King of The Jungle and looked downbeat as he received boos while sitting on the throne to receive the ceremonial crown and staff. Thomas posted on Instagram on Saturday: "I have realised that when people try to dim your light, it says more about them than it ever will about you." Speaking about his time in the jungle, the actor said: "There were moments that could have broken me, but I stayed true to myself and that is something I will always be proud of." Thomas, who finished third in the regular show in 2016, landed himself in hot water after losing his cool at Bullard when the pair teamed up for trial in which the losing duo would be eliminated. But instead of taking part, Bullard forfeited the challenge by saying "I'm a celebrity get me out of here".

After pairing up, the Elimination Trial is brought to an unexpected stop when Jimmy Bullard quits mid-way through, sparking an argument between Jimmy and his teammate, Adam Thomas. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/En7gpQOdL5 — I'm A Celeb UK News (@ImACelebUKGoss) April 21, 2026