Explosive row rocks I'm A Celebrity live final
Tensions flared as the all-star cast discussed some of the key moments from the action-packed series
A heated argument broke out during the live final of I'm A Celebrity.... Get Me Out of Here! on Friday after Jimmy Bullard accused the show of "editing out clips".
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Tensions flared as the all-star cast discussed some of the key moments from the action-packed series, as the former footballer accused Adam Thomas of being "abusive, aggressive and intimidating" during an expletive-filled row in the pre-recorded show last year.
Veteran hosts Ant and Dec failed to keep their cool during the row, which saw Gemma Collins and Sinitta storm off stage and David Haye booed by the live audience.
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That was the craziest 5 minutes of #ImACeleb in 25 years. I absolutely love the drama of live TV but David and Jimmy are EMBARRASSING themselves. To have Ant & Dec, the unbiased hosts, telling you you’re chatting shit? Pathetic. David is just a massive high school bully pic.twitter.com/85yFfBCS52— sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) April 24, 2026
The extraordinary exchange concluded an All Stars series plagued by bullying rows and spats between campmates.
In particular, there had been much focus on the tirade launched by Waterloo Road actor Thomas on Bullard when the long-haired campmate almost caused his elimination from camp.
During the tirade, he allegedly called Bullard the "C-word".
During the final, Ant and Dec clashed with Bullard as he asked each campmate - including Olympic athlete Sir Mo Farah, radio star Craig Charles, and former football manager Harry Redknapp - whether they thought Adam's behaviour was "aggressive and abusive".
After plenty of back and forth, the ITV presenters told Jimmy: "'Right, let's leave it there. We'll agree to disagree."
Thomas was later crowned King of The Jungle and looked downbeat as he received boos while sitting on the throne to receive the ceremonial crown and staff.
Thomas posted on Instagram on Saturday: "I have realised that when people try to dim your light, it says more about them than it ever will about you."
Speaking about his time in the jungle, the actor said: "There were moments that could have broken me, but I stayed true to myself and that is something I will always be proud of."
Thomas, who finished third in the regular show in 2016, landed himself in hot water after losing his cool at Bullard when the pair teamed up for trial in which the losing duo would be eliminated.
But instead of taking part, Bullard forfeited the challenge by saying "I'm a celebrity get me out of here".
After pairing up, the Elimination Trial is brought to an unexpected stop when Jimmy Bullard quits mid-way through, sparking an argument between Jimmy and his teammate, Adam Thomas. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/En7gpQOdL5— I'm A Celeb UK News (@ImACelebUKGoss) April 21, 2026
This infuriated Thomas, who launched expletive-laden rant at his partner and told him he should have quit while he was "back at the camp" and not while working with him during a task.
Thomas was later saved when Ant and Dec let the other campmates decide whether he be allowed to stay.
Producers did not show the full outburst and campmate Craig Charles later revealed the exchange had been "watered down" for viewers.
"It was unbroadcastable as it was," the Radio DJ said.
"It was deeply traumatic and it was really upsetting. Adam was so wound up. He was so aggressive. It looked like he was going to attack Jimmy."
Bullard called his reaction "pathetic" and explained that he had quit because he wanted to go home.
Thomas had also been on the receiving end of jibes from Haye while in the camp, with the former boxing world champion calling him "weak" and "brittle-spirited".
Haye also faced controversy for his remarks about women, including saying his girlfriend has "the personality of a proper ugly bird".
All the action in the South African camp was filmed several months ago but the winner was not chosen until the live final in London.
This year's other contestants were TV star Scarlett Moffatt, singer Ashley Roberts and comedian Seann Walsh.