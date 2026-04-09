The SS Richard Montgomery has been beached along the Thames Estuary since 1944 and contains around 1,400 tons of explosives and could pose a tsunami risk.

The masts of the SS Richard Montgomery will be removed. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Drayton

The wreck of a WWII munitions ship which remains filled with explosives is set to have its masts removed to protect the UK against possible drone attacks.

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The Department for Transport (DfT) has set aside £9.5m to fund the removal of the masts of the SS Richard Montgomery - the only parts still visible above the water. The ship ran aground in the Thames Estuary near Sheerness, Kent, in 1944 and is thought to contain around 1,400 tons of explosives. The Ministry of Defence warned that if a mast collapses it may detonate an explosion that could launch a 3,000-metre column of debris and trigger a five-metre tsunami. Read more: Ship packed with 20,000 tonnes of explosive cargo spotted floating off the coast of Kent Read more: Drones are probing Europe's skies, and Britain could be next as Russia tests Nato's air defences, expert warns The DfT says annual condition surveys have not indicated the risk of the masts collapsing has increased, but in June last year, pilots and drone operators were banned from flying within a one nautical mile radius of the wreckage of the SS Montgomery for “reasons of public safety.”

The wreck of the SS Richard Montgomery is marked by a strict 500-metre exclusion zone. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

Speaking exclusively to LBC last year, Professor David Alexander, an expert in emergency planning and risk management, said the risk was not only of accidental detonation, but potentially of deliberate targeting. He described the shipwreck as a "sitting duck", saying "we're entering a new age of conflict. Russia has been linked to attacks on undersea cables and pipelines. The Montgomery is a perfect hybrid warfare target: high impact, low cost, and plausibly deniable.” Defence Secretary John Healey revealed today that the UK had spent a month monitoring three Russian military submarines as they travelled close to vital infrastructure in the North Atlantic. The Defence Secretary says there is “no evidence that there has been any damage to UK cables and pipelines” by the submarines. Mr Healey said the UK has seen a 30% increase in Russian vessels threatening UK waters, and announced an additional £100m investment to support submarine hunting aircraft to protect critical underwater infrastructure. In October, an ally of Vladimir Putin, Dr Andrey Sidorov, reportedly told Russian state TV that Moscow should target the SS Montgomery.

Defence Secretary John Healey delivers a statement about Russian submarine operations. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy