The security issue identified by the researcher could allow attackers to remotely control any web servers running the widely used programming language, PHP.

The PHP Foundation website with an update to the latest version of PHP. Picture: ANP/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

There have been "millions" of attempts to exploit a "critical" flaw affecting websites around the world after a major vulnerability was identified.

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A number of government and business websites across the world went offline on Wednesday as a security measure, after an urgent software update was issued over vulnerabilities in PHP - a programming language used extensively across the internet. Oxford City Council and the City of Edinburgh Council were among the organisations to take their websites offline, with around 70% of websites thought to be impacted. The Office for Budget Responsibility also said it had followed guidance to take its website offline, “in view of the critical security issues affecting PHP”. The developers of PHP said a set of new ​updates fixing two previously identified critical vulnerabilities was now ​live, and strongly encouraged ‌users to update software immediately. Read more: Banks and delivery services hit by website crashes after Google system failure Read more: Ofcom boss admits tech giants have dodged nine out of 11 online safety fines

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince wrote on X: "Two classes extremely bad cyber vulnerabilities disclosed in the last 24 hours. The first potentially impacts everyone online. The second impacts nearly everyone running a server." In another post, he wrote: "In the 10 hours before it was publicly announced, across the Cloudflare network we saw thousands of attempts to exploit it. That jumped to tens of thousands in the 45 minutes post announcement, hundreds of thousands within 2 hours, and millions now." It comes as a UK government spokesperson urged "all organisations, private and public, large and small" to follow guidance in a bid to mitigate security threats to their systems.

Some stats on #php2shell. In the 10 hours before it was publicly announced, across the @Cloudflare network we saw thousands of attempts to exploit it. That jumped to tens of thousands in the 45 minutes post announcement, hundreds of thousands within 2 hours, and millions now. — Matthew Prince 🌥 (@eastdakota) October 22, 2026

The security issue identified by the researcher could allow attackers to remotely control any web servers running the widely used programming language, PHP. PHP is used by almost 70% of websites, according cybersecurity firm Cloudflare, and underpins popular platforms such as WordPress and Magento. Organisations have been urged by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to update to a new, fixed version of the software. If software cannot be immediately upgraded, organisations should consider taking their websites offline, the NCSC said. A Government spokesperson said on Wednesday: “Work is already under way across Government to actively identify and patch any potential exposure. “We encourage all organisations, private and public, large and small, to follow guidance issued by the NCSC to understand their exposure and take the necessary actions to safeguard their systems.”

The website of the National Cyber Security Center is temporarily unavailable. Vulnerabilities have been detected in the PHP programming language, potentially allowing malicious actors to gain control over servers. Picture: ANP/Alamy