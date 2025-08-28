More than 3,000 extra police officers will be added to neighbourhood units within a year, with a focus on preventing shoplifting and phone theft.

The Home Office said on Thursday that antisocial behaviour types will be tackled by putting more bobbies on the beat over the next 12 months.

A statement read: “Antisocial behaviour, phone theft, shop theft – just some of the crimes that make people feel less safe.

“These crimes can be deterred through police patrols. That is why we're increasing neighbourhood policing teams by 3,000 officers and PCSOs within the next year. “

The announcement comes a day after news that 280,000 crimes went unrecorded by police last year, while only 78 per cent of crimes on average are recorded within 24 hours.