Extra 3,000 police officers to 'tackle phone theft and shoplifting'
More than 3,000 extra police officers will be added to neighbourhood units within a year, with a focus on preventing shoplifting and phone theft.
The Home Office said on Thursday that antisocial behaviour types will be tackled by putting more bobbies on the beat over the next 12 months.
A statement read: “Antisocial behaviour, phone theft, shop theft – just some of the crimes that make people feel less safe.
“These crimes can be deterred through police patrols. That is why we're increasing neighbourhood policing teams by 3,000 officers and PCSOs within the next year. “
The announcement comes a day after news that 280,000 crimes went unrecorded by police last year, while only 78 per cent of crimes on average are recorded within 24 hours.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher said: "For the public to have trust and confidence in policing, they need to know that when they report a crime, the police will record it accurately and without delay.”
Shoplifting and phone theft have been identified as two of the most pressing needs for an increase in visibility.
More than 500,000 cases of shoplifting were reported to police last year to double the 2023 figure.
Britain has seen phone theft claims quadruple since June 2021, meanwhile, and 70,000 phones were stolen in 2024.
The Metropolitan Police estimate that phone theft is costing Londoners and visitors at least £70million a year.