England could be bringing home the World Cup trophy and an extra bank holiday. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Everyone wants to know if we will get an extra bank holiday if England win the Fifa World Cup this year and Keir Starmer and Business Secretary Peter Kyle have revealed the latest plan.

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England will take on Argentina in Atlanta for the semi-finals. Picture: Alamy

Is there going to be an extra bank holiday if England win the World Cup? As it stands, no extra bank holiday plans have been revealed by the government. However, they have suggested it could be a real possibility should we win. Prime Minister Keir Starmer was speaking at a Nato summit last week and didn't decline when asked the question. He responded: "I don’t want to jinx it, but ask me again if we get to the final." Business Secretary Peter Kyle, who would be an important part of making that decision, also said an extra bank holiday could be a real option. He exclusively told LBC: "When it comes to the possibility of a bank holiday, that's actually a decision for my department and myself and the Prime Minister, and of course that will be made public should the circumstances arise.

Keir Starmer has hinted there could be a possibility of an extra bank holiday should England win. Picture: Alamy