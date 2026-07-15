Extra bank holiday details revealed if England win World Cup
Everyone wants to know if we will get an extra bank holiday if England win the Fifa World Cup this year and Keir Starmer and Business Secretary Peter Kyle have revealed the latest plan.
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Ahead of England's game against Argentina in Atlanta on Wednesday 15th July, many football fans are rooting for their team to win not only for the trophy but for the idea of an extra bank holiday too.
And now, only one match away from potentially winning the World Cup and making history for our country, the possibility of another day off work has become more possible.
If Thomas Tuchel’s side wins against Argentina tonight, the team will face Spain in the finals on Sunday 19th July after they knocked out tournament favourites France.
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Both Keir Starmer and Business Secretary Peter Kyle have hinted at the possibility of another bank holiday should the team bring it home.
Is there going to be an extra bank holiday if England win the World Cup?
As it stands, no extra bank holiday plans have been revealed by the government. However, they have suggested it could be a real possibility should we win.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer was speaking at a Nato summit last week and didn't decline when asked the question. He responded: "I don’t want to jinx it, but ask me again if we get to the final."
Business Secretary Peter Kyle, who would be an important part of making that decision, also said an extra bank holiday could be a real option.
He exclusively told LBC: "When it comes to the possibility of a bank holiday, that's actually a decision for my department and myself and the Prime Minister, and of course that will be made public should the circumstances arise.
"Do I want those circumstances to arise? You bet I do."
The extra bank holiday isn't favoured by all though as some businesses are concerned about the economic loss should it go ahead.
When will the extra bank holiday be?
If the bank holiday goes ahead, experts are saying the rumoured date will be Friday 24th July. However, this hasn't been confirmed yet.