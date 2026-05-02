Extra police officers are being sent to Southend after two teenagers suffered knife wounds during a brawl involving 30 young people, police said.

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The extra officers include staff from the force’s Operational Support Group and Dog Units, Essex Police said.

The force said a dispersal order remains in place and extra officers are being sent on Saturday evening to patrol streets during the bank holiday weekend.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody, where detectives are questioning him, Essex Police said.

Officers were called to the seaside city’s High Street around 7.50pm on Friday, where a “large-scale fight” was taking place.

The dispersal order, put in place under Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, covers Southend High Street, Queensway through to Hamlet Court Road and the seafront.

It will remain in place until 8pm on Sunday and allows officers to disperse people, the force said.

A further order brought under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act will remain in place until 8.45pm on Sunday.

It means officers can search people or vehicles for offensive weapons without suspicion, Essex Police said.

The two teenagers who suffered non-life-threatening knife wounds to their faces were sent to hospital on Friday evening.

The force said detectives and officers are reviewing CCTV and mobile phone footage and are working to identify further suspects.

Southend Local Policing Inspector Penny McQuade said: “Our message is really clear to people – Southend is open for business and enjoyment but it is closed for crime and those wishing to cause trouble.

“The events of last night were completely unacceptable, two young people suffered potentially life changing facial injuries while a number of others were hurt and those who witnessed it will no doubt have been frightened and concerned.

“We are not prepared to tolerate crime or anti-social behaviour and to this end we will continue investigating, arresting those responsible and patrolling the town to ensure it is safe and peaceful for our community to enjoy.

“We are really grateful to the community and businesses who called us really quickly and of course to the Southend Community Safety Unit who supported us throughout.”

Anyone with information on the incident, or mobile phone or dash-cam footage, is urged to contact Essex Police quoting incident 1298 of Friday May 1.