The extradition of a TikTok influencer using a private jet that cost Surrey Police nearly £16,000 was the 'only viable option', police have claimed.

Harrison Sullivan, 24, known as HSTikkyTokky on TikTok, had to be repatriated to the UK last summer after he avoided police custody for almost 12 months following a car crash in Virginia Water, Surrey, in March 2024. When he was eventually detained for unrelated matters in Spain last August, Surrey Police spent £15,990 on a chartered flight to bring him back to the UK from Malaga Airport, according to the force. Prosecution later applied for £18,049.47 to be paid to Surrey Police for the flight and additional extradition expenses – but a judge sitting at Staines Magistrates’ Court on Thursday deemed the use of a private jet “not necessary or proportionate”. Surrey Police justified their decision in a new statement that read: “Sullivan was flown from Malaga Airport, Spain, to a London airport on a private charter, escorted by officers from the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) National Extradition Unit. “The decision to use a private charter was based on a risk assessment conducted by the NCA’s National Extradition Unit, after all other options had been considered and were unfortunately not viable to mitigate the perceived risks.” Read more: Britain's biggest fare dodger facing jail after admitting 112 offences totalling more than £3,000 Read More: Italian man guilty of attempting to rape passenger on flight to Edinburgh

But the details of the risk assessment were not disclosed in court on Thursday, prompting District Judge Julie Cooper to say: “In my view, it is not just or reasonable for him (Sullivan) to pay a chartered flight when I have been given no satisfactory explanation for why that should be.” The force added in its statement that Sullivan’s extradition to the UK was “imperative for the safety of Surrey’s roads”. “Surrey Police is committed to reducing the number of fatal and serious injury collisions on our roads and we will hold people to account who endanger the lives of others,” the force said. “The manner of Sullivan’s driving was incredibly dangerous. He was driving at 70mph in a 40mph speed zone, and collisions at this speed often result in serious injuries and fatalities.“ "Sullivan then actively evaded police and it was imperative for the safety of Surrey’s roads, that we returned Sullivan to the UK to face trial for the offences he was originally charged with. “Surrey Police therefore funded £15,990 to cover the cost of the flight.” Sullivan was handed a one-year suspended custodial sentence at Staines Magistrates’ Court last November after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

The social media star has also been disqualified from driving for two years, will have an electronic tag for three months, and is expected to complete 300 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation. The total costs to both Surrey Police and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to bring Sullivan back to the UK after the crash totalled £28,350.27, the hearing on Thursday was told. But Judge Cooper brought the total bill down to £17,320.27, ordering Sullivan to pay £8,050.27 in costs to Surrey Police, and £9,270 to the CPS respectively. She specifically deducted £10,000 off the police costs application because she was not satisfied the chartering of a private jet to repatriate Sullivan was justified. When prosecutor Kane Alexander told the judge there had been concerns that Sullivan – a fitness influencer – could be recognised by members of the public on a commercial plane, Judge Cooper said: “It seems that Mr Sullivan travels around on planes with impunity without too much risk to himself, so I don’t really understand.” She added: “I can understand that there would be some issues with social media. “But the problem could have been resolved or reduced had first-class flight been obtained to place the defendant in that area, so he was not in view of members of the public whilst in handcuffs.”