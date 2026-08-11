An amber alert for 'extreme heat' has been issued by the Met office for a large part of central England.

They are also warning of an increased risk of people suffering heatstroke.

The Met Office is warning of 'very high temperatures' which could lead to travel disruption and power outages.

The warning covers London and reaches as far north as Sheffield and also covers the whole of Birmingham.

Officials have urged people to take simple steps to stay safe, such as drinking plenty of water, checking on vulnerable friends and family, and avoiding the sun at the hottest part of the day.

As of 9am today, separate heat health alerts issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have come into effect across England lasting until Friday evening.

Flash drought is one which develops very quickly because of a combination of very low rainfall and high temperatures.

The Environment Agency (EA) said 71.3% of England is experiencing “flash drought”, as a dry start to August followed the country’s driest July on record.

The amber heat health alerts have been issued for most of England including the Midlands, South East, North West and South West, while a yellow alert will be in force for the North East.

In Monday’s announcement, the agency said the East Midlands, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, Kent and East Sussex, and Solent and the South Downs have become the latest areas to move into drought.

Firefighters have been battling a series of fires across the UK, including one in the New Forest National Park, Hampshire.

The area hit by the blaze, which started after a van caught fire on the nearby A31 near Ringwood on Sunday, is protected heathland and home to a number of rare species, according to the New Forest National Park Authority.

On Monday evening, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were “set to work into the night again” as more than 120 firefighters attended the scene.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said on Monday night that crews were attending “multiple wildfire incidents”, including at Cwmavon Woods in Blaenavon, Wattsville in Sirhowy Valley and Abernant in Aberdare.

This week, parts of the UK are expected to swelter in the fifth heatwave of the year with temperatures forecast to peak at 36C on Thursday, according to the Met Office.

This summer has been one of extreme heat and dry conditions, with two record-breaking heatwaves in May and June that led to the deaths of more than 2,800 people, followed by further heatwaves in July.

The UK is increasingly struggling with the impact of more extreme weather such as drought, heatwaves and wildfires fuelled by climate change, which is mostly caused by burning fossil fuels in power plants, in vehicles, to heat homes and for industry.

Some 45 million people are in drought-stricken areas, and 27 million customers are under hosepipe bans as rivers and reservoirs run low.

Farmers have warned of a “brutal harvest” for crops and a lack of feed for livestock, and there have been warnings of food price inflation shocks later in the year as a searing summer across Europe feeds through from fields to supermarket shelves.

The latest heatwave, which is expected to be widespread throughout England and Wales, is set to subside over the weekend and bring fresher air and rain, but this is not expected to make up for the shortfall in recent months, forecasters warn.