Forecasters have said there is “growing confidence” this week could break the record for the hottest June temperature of 35.6C

A visitor to the capital fans herself in front of Parliament during the latest heatwave, on 19th June 2026, in London, England. Picture: Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

An extreme heat warning has been expanded as the UK braces to swelter in a heatwave that could see highs of a record-breaking 38C.

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The Met Office said the baking heat could last until at least Thursday, sparking weather warnings, health alerts and concerns for vulnerable people. Forecasters have said there is “growing confidence” this week could break the record for the hottest June temperature of 35.6C, which was set in 1976 in Southampton. On Sunday, an amber extreme heat warning issued by the Met Office was expanded to last from Monday until Thursday. The alert flags potential health impacts for people vulnerable to extreme heat and heat-related issues for the wider population, as well as a possible increase in water safety incidents. Read more: Thousands gather for summer solstice as UK braces for sweltering heatwave Read more: Amber heat alert issued as forecasters warn of 'tropical nights' and potential June record

Sasha (right) with her daughter Maureen and friend Sammi cool off in the River Darent on June 19, 2026 in Eynsford, United Kingdom. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Monday and Tuesday’s warning covers most of southern England, central and eastern Wales, and much of the Midlands, while Wednesday and Thursday’s alert also includes parts of Greater Manchester, Yorkshire and Cheshire. People in the alert area are advised to drink plenty of fluids and to keep out of the sun, and avoid exercising between 11am and 3pm, the Met Office said. Separate amber heat health alerts have been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) which now cover most of England from Monday morning until Friday night. A UKHSA yellow heat alert is also in place for north-east England during the same period. “I’m sure many of us will be wanting to get outside and enjoying some of this heat, but it certainly is worth taking care as we could see some impacts around,” Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said in an online forecast.

People enjoy the very hot weather on the beach in Margate. Picture: Krisztian Elek/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

“Water safety as well is going to be paramount if you are by the coast or other water bodies in land as well, and do follow the safety advice of relative authorities in order to avoid the cold water shock when you are heading into any water areas.” Meanwhile, Europe is also sweltering under the heatwave, with temperatures forecast to hit 37C in Rome and 39C in Madrid on Monday. In France, highs of 40C are expected on Sunday, with Monday likely to be even hotter as emergency services and military forces have been put on wildfire alert. Public alcohol consumption restrictions have also been put in place by French authorities and some outdoor sporting events have been cancelled. On Sunday morning, a crowd of more than 20,000 people flocked to Stonehenge and Avebury in Wiltshire to see the sun rise at 4.25am on the longest day of the year, according to English Heritage. Visitors, some wearing flower head-dresses, touched the ancient monument and cheered as the glowing sun peeked over the misty horizon.

Beachgoers enjoy the hot weather at Flamborough's North Landing beach on May 26, 2026. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The rest of the day is expected to be bright and dry for most, except for potential showers in north-east England, Mr Vautrey said. Highs of 31C are forecast in London, along with 27C in Cardiff and 21C in Scotland and Northern Ireland. Monday will be a “cloudier day overall”, with temperatures expected to reach up to 32C and humidity forecast to rise throughout the week, he said. “It’s particularly across central southern regions, where we have an extreme heat warning, an amber extreme heat warning issued, where we could see quite widely amongst the population some heat-related impacts throughout the week,” Mr Vautrey said. “Temperatures climbing towards the mid-30s in places, that is quite exceptional for June.” The heat comes after at least 15 people died after getting into trouble in open water during a hot spell in May.

Sunbathers and families flock to the packed beach at the seaside resort of Lyme Regis to bask in hot sunshine on the first day of Astronomical Summer. Picture: Celia McMahon/Alamy Live News