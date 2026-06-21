Extreme heat warning extended as UK to swelter in record breaking temperatures
Forecasters have said there is “growing confidence” this week could break the record for the hottest June temperature of 35.6C
An extreme heat warning has been expanded as the UK braces to swelter in a heatwave that could see highs of a record-breaking 38C.
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The Met Office said the baking heat could last until at least Thursday, sparking weather warnings, health alerts and concerns for vulnerable people.
Forecasters have said there is “growing confidence” this week could break the record for the hottest June temperature of 35.6C, which was set in 1976 in Southampton.
On Sunday, an amber extreme heat warning issued by the Met Office was expanded to last from Monday until Thursday.
The alert flags potential health impacts for people vulnerable to extreme heat and heat-related issues for the wider population, as well as a possible increase in water safety incidents.
Read more: Thousands gather for summer solstice as UK braces for sweltering heatwave
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Monday and Tuesday’s warning covers most of southern England, central and eastern Wales, and much of the Midlands, while Wednesday and Thursday’s alert also includes parts of Greater Manchester, Yorkshire and Cheshire.
People in the alert area are advised to drink plenty of fluids and to keep out of the sun, and avoid exercising between 11am and 3pm, the Met Office said.
Separate amber heat health alerts have been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) which now cover most of England from Monday morning until Friday night.
A UKHSA yellow heat alert is also in place for north-east England during the same period.
“I’m sure many of us will be wanting to get outside and enjoying some of this heat, but it certainly is worth taking care as we could see some impacts around,” Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said in an online forecast.
“Water safety as well is going to be paramount if you are by the coast or other water bodies in land as well, and do follow the safety advice of relative authorities in order to avoid the cold water shock when you are heading into any water areas.”
Meanwhile, Europe is also sweltering under the heatwave, with temperatures forecast to hit 37C in Rome and 39C in Madrid on Monday.
In France, highs of 40C are expected on Sunday, with Monday likely to be even hotter as emergency services and military forces have been put on wildfire alert.
Public alcohol consumption restrictions have also been put in place by French authorities and some outdoor sporting events have been cancelled.
On Sunday morning, a crowd of more than 20,000 people flocked to Stonehenge and Avebury in Wiltshire to see the sun rise at 4.25am on the longest day of the year, according to English Heritage.
Visitors, some wearing flower head-dresses, touched the ancient monument and cheered as the glowing sun peeked over the misty horizon.
The rest of the day is expected to be bright and dry for most, except for potential showers in north-east England, Mr Vautrey said.
Highs of 31C are forecast in London, along with 27C in Cardiff and 21C in Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Monday will be a “cloudier day overall”, with temperatures expected to reach up to 32C and humidity forecast to rise throughout the week, he said.
“It’s particularly across central southern regions, where we have an extreme heat warning, an amber extreme heat warning issued, where we could see quite widely amongst the population some heat-related impacts throughout the week,” Mr Vautrey said.
“Temperatures climbing towards the mid-30s in places, that is quite exceptional for June.”
The heat comes after at least 15 people died after getting into trouble in open water during a hot spell in May.
Samantha Hughes, national water safety partner at the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, said: “With warmer weather approaching, it’s important to remember that the water is still cold.
“Entering it unexpectedly can lead to cold water shock, causing a sudden increase in breathing and heart rate, which may trigger panic.”
After the heat health alerts were issued, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said employers must ensure their workers are protected while maintaining productivity during the heatwave.
On Sunday, NHS England said visits to its webpage on hay fever advice have more than doubled in the past week following hotter weather.
Duncan Burton, chief nursing officer for England, said: “People should be careful not to double-dose on medication which might make them drowsy, particularly if planning to drive.”
On Saturday, the UK’s highest temperature of 27.7C was measured in Writtle, near Chelmsford in Essex.