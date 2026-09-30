London could be swept by thunderstorms as air pressure and humidity swells amid high-September temperatures.

Large thunderstorms have been forecast in the capital today as unseasonably high temperatures have resulted in high air pressure and humidity.

This comes after temperatures exceeded 27C in Heathrow yesterday, with high temperatures felt in regions across the UK.

Heavy bursts of rain are expected, as the air pressure breaks in the North West and drives across the country.

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