Britain braces for October thunderstorms after series of sweltering nights in 'tropical September'
The UK is set to experience a series of thunderstorms as temperatures remain unseasonably high
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London could be swept by thunderstorms as air pressure and humidity swells amid high-September temperatures.
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Large thunderstorms have been forecast in the capital today as unseasonably high temperatures have resulted in high air pressure and humidity.
This comes after temperatures exceeded 27C in Heathrow yesterday, with high temperatures felt in regions across the UK.
Heavy bursts of rain are expected, as the air pressure breaks in the North West and drives across the country.
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Temperatures are expected to reach up to 25C today.
Muggy conditions have resulted in what the Met Office is referring to as a "tropical September", with temperatures remaining above 20C throughout the night.
In London, temperatures reached an unseasonable 21.8C at 2 am.
Meteorological X account @TheSnowDreamer posted that the “historically late” tropical night is “unknown for time of year”.
This follows on from the hottest summer on UK record, with Southern England experiencing record breaking July heat, officially the driest month in 200 years.
Historically late tropical night unknown for time of year. Still needs to be confirmed Heathrow fell just short 19.9C but seems inner London, St James’s Park stayed above 20C. pic.twitter.com/gC0eutl1zv— London & Southeast 🔆 (@TheSnowDreamer) September 30, 2026
Temperatures remain ‘above-average’ as we move further into Autumn.