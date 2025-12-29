The National Trust warned that "drought years" were putting "untold strain" on habitats, but did provide good news eleswhere

The UK's landscapes and wildlife endured drought, heat and fires that gave way to downpours and floods in 2025 as extreme weather becomes the "new normal.". Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

Extreme weather has become the the "new normal" in the UK after a year of drought and fires made way for downpours and floods.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The National Trust's annual review of nature in 2025 warned the latest in a run of recent drought years was putting "untold strain" on habitats. This year was bookended by Storm Eowyn, which hit in January and toppled tens of thousands of trees across Northern Ireland. Storm Claudia also struck in November, which triggered flood warnings across England and Wales, and Bram, and brought a month’s worth of rain on Dartmoor in just 48 hours. Read more: 2025’s top 10 climate disasters cost more than $120 billion, charity says Read more: Former Wessex Water boss receives £170k bonus despite government ban

The National Trust's annual review of the year for nature warned the latest in a run of recent drought years was putting "untold strain" on habitats. Picture: PA

But the report did reveal some good news as butterflies rebounded from the disastrous wet spring and summer in 2024 and hazel dormice enjoyed the long warm season and fattened up on the mast year for fruit, berries and nuts. The "defining" weather of 2025 was the warmest and sunniest spring on record, followed by a record hot summer and widespread drought, which saw streams and ponds dry up, rivers and reservoirs dwindle, and led to the UK's worst ever fire season. Ben McCarthy, head of nature conservation at the National Trust, said: "Heat, drought and fire are the defining headlines of 2025. "In just two years, we’ve lurched from a very wet period to record-breaking heat and dryness that put our countryside on red alert. "Extremes in weather is nothing new, but it’s the compounded impact of several drought years in a short period – 2018, 2022 and now 2025 – which is putting untold strain on habitats and making life even more difficult for UK wildlife. "These are alarm signals we cannot ignore, and we need to work faster, smarter and in a more joined-up way." Keith Jones, national consultant on climate change, added: "These extremes – driest spring, hottest summer – are no longer rare events.

Heat, drought and fire were the "defining headlines of 2025" according to the National Trust. Picture: PA