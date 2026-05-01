A man whose eye was left “more like a raisin than an eyeball” following a devastating car accident has had his sight partially restored through eight meticulous operations to rebuild the organ.

There were large puncture wounds, leaving Mr Hurd with a gaping hole in his right eye.

His eyelids were torn away, his iris – the coloured part of the eye – has disappeared and he had a detached retina – the thin layer of tissue at the back of the eye which processes light and converts it into the electrical signals that the brain interprets as images.

He was told his eye would be lost due to the injuries.

The 37-year-old, from Basingstoke, suffered major injuries including a broken neck and multiple fractures and severe injuries to his eyes.

A shower of glass punctured Chris Hurd’s eye after the windscreen in the taxi he was in shattered in the crash, which occurred while he was on a city break in Budapest.

“I had a broken neck with three large fractures going through the top of my spine towards the scull.

“I can remember it like it was yesterday,” he told the Press Association.

He was in the front passenger seat of a taxi which was T-boned by a drunk driver in a van who drove through a red light, sending the taxi into a spin which in turn knocked over a cyclist and a pedestrian.

The accident happened in 2023 while he was on holiday with his fiancee Katie Plimmer and friend, Gabby Thind.

But thanks to a series of intricate procedures Mr Hurd’s eye was rebuilt and while his good eye “does all the heavy lifting” he now can use the injured eye for depth and spatial awareness, enabling him to drive.

Mr Hurd, who works in sales, was told that it was likely the eye could not be repaired.

He was put in an induced coma for a number of days and surgeons performed a procedure to save his eyelids and remove glass from the eye.

Mr Hurd passed out and was cut from the car by emergency services before being rushed to hospital.

His fiancee had bits of glass embedded in her skin which needed to be removed and their friend damaged the tendons in her hand.

“There was significant damage from the glass – a shower of glass went straight into the side of my face and a lot of pieces directly in my eye.

“One of the fractures could have been a complete game-changer… I could have been paralysed.

A second procedure was also performed but was not a success and Mr Hurd was told that it was likely he would lose his eye.

“I woke up from my coma and there was a lady saying ‘we have done the best that we could but there is a high chance you are going to lose your eye’.

“So that was quite a shock, it was the last thing I expected to hear.

“It was quite an emotional time as you can imagine.”

When he was well enough to come back to England, Mr Hurd went straight to the hospital where he was referred privately to Professor Roger Shimizu Wong, consultant ophthalmic surgeon at the London Clinic.

At this point his eye was “more like a raisin than an eyeball”.

“He got me into surgery pretty quickly and luckily it was a great success, he was able to reattach the retina, remove the blood, and reattach the globe – the front part of the eye – and stabilise the puncture wounds,” Mr Hurd said.

“That was just the very beginning of the journey, unfortunately.

“I needed another surgery for the retina and then another to put in a fake iris – a silicone iris that he was able to put into the eye.

“So I have fake colour in my eye. It looks really real but you can tell slight differences, it’s a little bit lighter than my actual eye.”

Mr Hurd then needed another procedure to replace a filter in the eye which cleans the eye.

“That was actually from a donor – someone who had unfortunately passed away,” he added.

“It has just been a long, long healing time, it has been a very long journey.

“I can see shapes and colour and I have peripheral vision. The good eye does all the heavy lifting.

“Considering how badly damaged it was it is a miracle that I have even got that.”

Professor Wong told PA: “Whenever you have a ruptured globe it is not good news, the first thing I would tell the patient is: ‘there’s a chance that you will lose that eye’.

“That’s how bad it is.

“And so if we come out of it, and he keeps the eye, that’s great, and down, further down the line, you get some vision, that’s even better.”

He said that Mr Hurd presented with no vision at all, and the first operation helped to “tidy things up”.

“The globe was still leaking,” he said.

“It was actually a bit more like a raisin, rather than an eyeball, than a globe.

“So that was repaired.”

Professor Wong, who specialises in vitreo retinal diseases and ocular trauma as well as other eye conditions such as macular diseases and complicated cataract surgery, went on: “That was the first step, which is basically making a globe a globe… to repair the rupture, let the eye settle.

“And then we planned to do a series operations.

“You kind of need to do it one step at a time.”

Initial work was done to “keep the globe intact, pressure normal and the retina in place”, he said.

“Once that was achieved, then we start to look at the icing on the cake.

“Before that, I was just trying to see if there was a cake.”

He added: “I’ve known Chris for a little while now, I’ve seen him quite a few times and to see him change from when we first met, and then through the multiple operations and seeing where he is now, and what he’s able to do, is fulfilling.

“It’s great to see people be able to get back to a normal-ish lifestyle.”

Mr Hurd and Ms Plimmer plan to tie the knot after he finishes his rehabilitation following the accident.