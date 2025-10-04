Alan Levy, the synagogue’s chairman of trustees, said he first saw attacker al-Shamie drive his car through the gates

Adrian Daulby, left, and Melvin Cravitz, right, both died in the Manchester synagogue terror attack. Picture: Handout/Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Witnesses of the synagogue attack in Manchester that left two dead said the assailant "looked crazed and his eyes were bulging" as he tried to reach worshippers.

Nine men from the congregation barricaded the three entrances as Jihad al-Shamie attempted to break inside Heaton Park Synagoge on Thursday morning. In the chaos of the attack, Adrian Daulby, 53, who was helping guard the doors, fell to the ground with fatal gunshot injuries. Alan Levy, the synagogue's chairman of trustees, said he first saw attacker al-Shamie drive his car through the gates, hitting guard Bernard Agyemang. He then ran towards the building and stabbed security guard Melvin Cravitz, 66, who later died. Mr Levy said the assailant was within a metre of the doors when he and others managed to pull them closed. "He looked crazed and his eyes were bulging," Mr Levy said. "I was terrified and he was banging his knife on the pane of the glass repeatedly. We pushed everyone as far away from the front door as we could into the far end of the synagogue and told them to get down on the floor.

The police investigation continues at the scene near Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, where two people died in a terror attack. Picture date: Friday October 3, 2025. Picture: Alamy

"He was trying to push the door through. When he couldn’t get in, he picked up the plant pots and was throwing them into the glass to try and break it," Mr Levy told the Telegraph. Mr Levy said passers by urged him to stop, to which al-Shamie said: “That’s what they’re going to get for killing our children.” As police arrived and told al-Shamie to drop his weapon, he moved towards police "as though he was going to attack one of the officers”, which is when police fired, said Mr Levy. Shortly after, Yoni Finlay, who had been guarding the door with Mr Daulby, fell the ground. “I saw Yoni go down. I didn’t see Adrian go down and someone shouted, ‘Adrian’s gone down’. I saw the bullet hole through the door," said Mr Levy. Greater Manchester Police later confirmed that two victims were hit by bullets during the attack, saying they were “close together behind the synagogue door, as worshippers acted bravely to prevent the attacker from gaining entry”. Those who guarded the doors against al-Shamie, including victim Mr Daulby, gave Rabbi Walker precious time to usher the rest of the congregation to safety. Attacker al-Shamie was shot dead at the scene by police.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Lady Victoria Starmer during a visit to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, where two people died in a terror attack on Thursday. Picture date: Friday October 3, 2025. Picture: Alamy