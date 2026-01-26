Artificial intelligence (AI) is helping to fuel the aspirations of the UK’s next generation of entrepreneurs, a survey has indicated.

Around a third (36%) of 25 to 34-year-olds and (32%) 16 to 24-year-olds say they feel more empowered to start their own business due to AI, according to the research for travel franchise company Travel Counsellors.

AI can help to automate some processes for businesses, such as helping with customer queries, routine tasks and analytics.

The survey of working people also found more than half (53%) have considered becoming an entrepreneur.

More than a third (37%) of those surveyed said AI enhances their current job role, rising to more than half (51%) of 25 to 34-year-olds.

But more than a third (36%) of workers feel less optimistic about their current role due to the uncertain economic climate and more than a quarter (27%) are starting to explore other career options.

The strongest perceived attractions for starting a business included the potential to make more money (34%) and achieve a better work-life balance (28%), the research indicated.

A quarter (25%) of people said flexible hours were the biggest attraction while 24% said they wanted to be in control.

The research also found a lack of finance and fear of failure are among the barriers in the way of some people considering starting their own business.

Matt Harding, director of franchise sales at Travel Counsellors, said: “The findings suggest a fundamental shift in how British workers perceive AI.

“It’s no longer viewed as just a productivity tool – aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly younger generations, are now using it to help launch and grow their own businesses.”

The survey among more than 2,000 workers across the UK was carried out by Censuswide in December.