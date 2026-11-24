A strike by London Underground drivers will go ahead after talks failed to resolve a dispute over a four-day week.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out for 24 hours at noon on Thursday, disrupting Tube services across the capital.

The union met with London Underground on Tuesday at the conciliation service Acas, but there was no breakthrough.

The union said: “Talks at Acas ended after management refused to budge on demands that the union had put to the company consistently since March 2025 when the ‘offer’ was first made.

“RMT had warned that the proposals would force drivers to surrender hard-won protections regardless of whether they choose to work four or five days a week.

“Under the plans, drivers face increased time spent driving trains, longer duties, earlier starts and later finishes, short-notice changes to shifts and attacks on existing transfer rights and annual leave arrangements.”

Tube drivers’ strike to go ahead TUBE UNION RMT has announced that 24-hour strike action by London Underground train drivers will go ahead on Thursday (November 26) in a dispute over plans to impose new arrangements that would undermine existing agreements and worsen working… pic.twitter.com/GPrRu59sdj — RMT (@RMTunion) November 24, 2026

Nick Dent, director of customer operations for London Underground, said: “We met with the RMT today to discuss their ongoing concerns around the terms and conditions of our proposal for a voluntary four-day week.

“As part of those discussions, we committed to working on proposals to address several of their concerns and asked them to postpone any industrial action until we had done so. They have refused to withdraw the action.

“We have amended our proposals to guarantee that drivers who wish to continue working a five-day working pattern can do so, and have worked hard, alongside the RMT and our other union Aslef, to resolve many of their other concerns with the proposals and provide our colleagues with a real, meaningful choice on their own working patterns.

“Drivers who choose a four-day week, and those who choose to work a five-day pattern with the same terms and conditions as the four-day pattern, will spend less time at work per year, while delivering a more efficient, reliable Tube service for our customers.

“We continue to believe that the majority of the concerns from the RMT have now been resolved and we urge the RMT to put this proposal to their members.”