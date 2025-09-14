A commemorative 50p coin celebrating 90 years of Monopoly is being launched by the Royal Mint.

The Mint said the launch marks the first board game it has honoured on a UK coin.

The commemorative coin “celebrating 90 years of mischief and mayhem” captures the elements of the property trading game that has entertained families for decades, the Royal Mint said.

The coin features game tokens, property cards and other recognisable symbols, including Mr Monopoly.

The Mint said there is also a feature on the GO sign which transitions to reveal the M money symbol when the coin is tilted.

Monopoly collector Neil Scallan holds the new 50p (Jas Lehal/PA)

More than 275 million Monopoly games having been sold globally, and an estimated one billion people have played the game, which has been translated into 47 languages, according to the Mint.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “For nearly 90 years, families have been trading millions in Monopoly currency around kitchen tables, and now we’re celebrating that beloved tradition with this collectable coin.

“We anticipate collectors, whether passionate about Monopoly or coins, will treasure this as a unique addition to their collections.”

Neil Scallan, a Guinness world record holder for the world’s largest Monopoly collection, was given a sneak preview of the coin.

He said: “As someone who’s spent years collecting different editions of Monopoly, from the original Waddingtons version to the latest themed sets, this 50p coin is the ultimate addition to any collection.

“It’s like finding a ‘Get Out of Jail Free’ card, that celebrates the game we all grew up loving. This represents the holy grail for any serious Monopoly enthusiast.”

Neil Scallan said the new 50p is the ‘ultimate addition’ to any collection (Jas Lehal/PA)

Marianne James, senior vice-president for global licensing at games and toy company Hasbro, which has collaborated with the Mint on the coin, said: “Monopoly has been part of family life for 90 years, creating unforgettable memories around the table for generations.

“To see the brand celebrated on an official UK coin is a truly special milestone, and we’re delighted to partner with the Royal Mint to bring this to life.

“This collaboration reflects Monopoly’s unique place in British culture and its enduring global appeal – and we can’t wait for fans and collectors alike to add this piece of history to their collections.”

The coin celebrates a game that has evolved from The Landlord’s Game, created in the early 1900s by Lizzie Magie.

Monopoly became a global phenomenon after being officially introduced in 1935 and is often associated with family fun during holidays and Christmas.

Introduced to the UK by Waddingtons, Monopoly traditionally features locations in London but has since sparked editions featuring British landmarks and other locations.

The commemorative Monopoly Royal Mint 50p is available to buy from Monday (Royal Mint/PA)

The commemorative coin is available to purchase from the Royal Mint’s website from 9am on Monday, with prices starting from £15 for the brilliant uncirculated edition and £25 for a colour coin.

Other versions of the coin will also be available in silver and gold, including a gold version priced at £1,730.

The Royal Mint also said that on Thursday September 18, it will be inviting people to “join the ultimate Monopoly UK coin hunt”.

People are asked to spot a giant silver top hat roaming the streets of London, take a photo, and share it online using the hashtag Monopoly 50p for a chance to win one of 100 limited edition coins.

The Mint said it will post clues and updates on its social media channels.

A digital coin hunt will also take place on the Royal Mint’s website.

In a further celebration of the launch, the Royal Mint has hidden a solid gold coin, worth £1,730, behind door 24 in one limited-edition Monopoly advent calendar, offering one customer the chance of striking gold on Christmas Eve. The calendars are also available to buy from Monday.

From September 30, visitors to the Royal Mint Experience, based in Llantrisant in south Wales, will have an opportunity to strike their own Monopoly 50p coin with a design depicting Mr Monopoly leaping over the GO sign, the Mint said.