F1 2027 calendar and possible alternative tracks as chief commits to 24 races
Where organisers could look to as possible replacements for Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar next year
Four Middle Eastern grand prixs on the 2027 F1 calendar are in doubt, but the championship's chief is adamant that a 24-race calendar will be observed next year.
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The ongoing tensions in the region forced the cancellation of rounds this spring.
And supremos are cautious that next year's calendar could also be scuppered if rounds in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar next year are also deemed unsafe.
Malaysia was announced last weekend as host for this year’s Bahrain Grand Prix, which could not go ahead on April 12, on a new date of October 4. The cancelled Saudi Arabian grand prix will not go ahead.
For 2027, F1 chiefs are said to now have a "back-up plan" to deliver, even if the initially released calendar is changed.
Here is the provisional calendar and where the bosses might look to.
Read also: F1 reveals backup plan to deliver 24-race 2027 season amid war in the Middle East
2027 Formula One provisional calendar
These are the race days for 2027, as set out by the FIA, with the Middle Eastern grand prixs - which are subject to change - written in bold.
Bahrain Grand Prix – March 14
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – March 21
Australian Grand Prix – April 4
Japanese Grand Prix – April 11
Chinese Grand Prix – April 18
Miami Grand Prix – May 2
Canadian Grand Prix – May 23
Monaco Grand Prix – June 6
Portuguese Grand Prix – June 20
British Grand Prix – July 4
Austrian Grand Prix – July 11
Belgian Grand Prix – July 25
Hungarian Grand Prix – August 1
Italian Grand Prix (Monza) – September 5
Spanish Grand Prix (Madrid) – September 12
Azerbaijan Grand Prix – September 26
Turkish Grand Prix – October 3
Singapore Grand Prix – October 10
United States Grand Prix (Austin) – October 24
Mexico City Grand Prix – October 31
São Paulo Grand Prix – November 14
Las Vegas Grand Prix – November 21
Qatar Grand Prix – December 5
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – December 12
Which other tracks could be considered for the 2027 F1 season?
There are four Middle Eastern Grand Prixs which could potentially be replaced, and the FIA will need to find Grade 1 licensed circuits to be eligible for the competition.
Some of the options are:
Imola, Italy
Having dropped off the 2026 calendar, Imola could be back in 2027 if the organisers need a tried and tested option
Hockenheimring or Nürburgring, Germany
There has not been a German grand prix since 2019, but Hockenheimring and the Nürburgring are still Grade 1 venues if organisers wanted to return to the country.
Mugello, Italy
The one and only Tuscan Grand Prix was held at Mugello in 2020 when the pandemic forced organisers to find suitable venues.
Circuit Paul Ricard, France
Having dropped off the calendar after 2022, Paul Ricard is still often used for testing purposes and would be an easy option for organisers.
Sepang, Malaysia
The Malaysian Grand Prix was last held in 2017 but was a regular fixture from 1999 until then.
Kyalami, South Africa
A curveball choice could be South Africa, where a grand prix has not been held since 1993.