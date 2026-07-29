Four Middle Eastern grand prixs on the 2027 F1 calendar are in doubt, but the championship's chief is adamant that a 24-race calendar will be observed next year.

The ongoing tensions in the region forced the cancellation of rounds this spring.

And supremos are cautious that next year's calendar could also be scuppered if rounds in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar next year are also deemed unsafe.

Malaysia was announced last weekend as host for this year’s Bahrain Grand Prix, which could not go ahead on April 12, on a new date of October 4. The cancelled Saudi Arabian grand prix will not go ahead.

For 2027, F1 chiefs are said to now have a "back-up plan" to deliver, even if the initially released calendar is changed.

Here is the provisional calendar and where the bosses might look to.

Read also: F1 reveals backup plan to deliver 24-race 2027 season amid war in the Middle East