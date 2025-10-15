The incident is alleged to have taken place following a cocktail party at the star's pad in Switzerland, according to prosecutors

The entrance of the property 'La Reserve' occupied by German-born Formula One racing car driver Michael Schumacher in Gland, on the shores of Lake Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

An Australian racing driver has been accused of 'raping one of Michael Schumacher's nurses' in a bedroom at the F1 star's family home.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The allegations put forward by prosecutors allege the assault a took place following a cocktail party, with the nurse raped 'multiple times' at the family's Swiss estate. The suspect, reportedly a close friend of Schumacher's son Mick, 26, is facing accusations of sexual assault after the nurse was reportedly attacked in an upstairs bedroom at the home in Gland, Switzerland, on November 23, 2019. The criminal complaint, filed in 2022, does not name the driver in question, who is said to be a man in his late thirties. According to local news outlets, the individual is known for driving single-seater vehicles - and has been suspended for doping in the past. The nurse was hired following the F1 stars traumatic ski accident in 2013, which left Schumacher requiring round-the-clock care. Read more: 'Not fit for purpose': Vets under fire for 'lack of transparency' over pet treatment costs Read more: Anger at Spotify 'burying' information about AI music

Michael Schumacher's nurse has accused an unnamed Australian racing driver of rape. Picture: Alamy

Details released by outlet 24heures reveal that the Schumacher family are not listed in the court filing. The driver claims he and the nurse had kissed once before, at a club in Geneva, according to court documents, with the nurse insisting the pair did not have a close relationship. On that evening in question, the nurse was seen to play pool with two of her colleagues at the home following a shift - a game that also involved the Australian. The nurse is then said to have consumed a number of vodka cocktails, before she began to feel unwell and needed to lie down.

An aerial view of the property 'La Reserve' occupied by German-born Formula One racing car driver Michael Schumacher in Gland, on the shores of Lake Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, September 9, 2014. Picture: Alamy

According to documents, the group took her back to a staff room, before sending her to bed with the help of a physiotherapist in the group. After the woman was helped to bed and the physio laid her down with the lights on and "without undressing her". The racing driver is said to have been staying in a neighbouring room at the time of the alleged attack. The Australian driver is then said to have entered her room and raped her twice while she was unconscious, prosecutors have alleged.

Michael Schumacher was F1 champion seven times during a glittering career. Picture: Alamy