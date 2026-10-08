Formula One cars will receive a software update in a bid prevent a re-run of the shambolic scenes in Malaysia which saw drivers effectively unable to power their vehicles in the wet conditions.

Having pledged a full investigation, governing body the FIA revealed that a “software bug” was at fault and plans updates across the coming races should similar conditions be faced.

The grid eventually limped back to the pit-lane and the race got under way after a 53-minute delay. It later emerged that new software had to be downloaded to the cars.

The ‘Bahrain Grand Prix’ held at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia was overshadowed as F1 bosses had to abandon the start when a number of drivers, including Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, were struck by gremlins – directly linked to the controversial 50-50 split between combustion and battery power – on the formation lap.

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“The review concluded that some cars running on low engine RPM in certain circuit sectors where a 250kW power reduction was applied experienced a loss of power beyond the original intent and that could not be recovered in those sectors,” an FIA statement read ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

“As a result, the configuration established for the Sepang event will be reinstated for the Singapore Grand Prix should similar weather conditions be expected. Additionally, a further update to the wet weather software will be released for the United States Grand Prix on October 25.”

The embarrassing issues in Sepang put F1’s unpopular 2026 regulations back under the spotlight, with Hamilton and Verstappen likening their issues to the ‘Lego race’ at Silverstone while Mercedes’ George Russell said it “didn’t feel very F1”.

Williams’ Carlos Sainz was even more critical, saying: “(F1) needs to have a hard look at themselves and see how we ended up in this situation.

“It is clear the regulations are extremely complicated for the drivers, for the teams, for the power units and for the manufacturers. Who decided five years ago that this was the direction to go?”