Former F1 star arrested in Texas on assault charge
Antonio Pizzonia, who raced from 2003 to 2005, was detained in Texas on Saturday after watching his son race
Ex-Formula One driver Antonio Pizzonia has been arrested on suspicion of assault, according to reports in the US.
The Brazilian, who raced from 2003 to 2005, was detained in Texas on Saturday after watching his son race.
Pizzonia, 45, was booked into a local jail at around 6pm, according to TMZ, before his mugshot was released by Montgomery County Police.
It is believed he was in the area watching his son, Antonio Pizzonia Neto, compete in the 2026 Superkarts! USA Winter Series, where he finished ninth.
Pizzonia Snr made his debut with Jaguar but was replaced mid-season after failing to put any points on the board.
The alleged victim had reportedly been arguing with Pizzonia Jnr, who was seen wagging his finger at him before being attacked, for reasons not made clear.
Commenting on Instagram, Pizzonia said: "Everyone I'm okay and I'm back at home.
"Indeed there was an incident to which today, I would have reacted in a different way.
"I understood at that moment that my son, a child, was being coerced by an adult and instinctively I defended him. Thank you to everyone for your messages of support."
He moved to Williams the following year as a replacement for the injured Ralf Schumacher, before his time in F1 came to an end in 2005.
Antonio Pizzonia’s F1 career
2003: Jaguar - 4 races, 0 points
2004: Williams (Test Driver, no races)
2005: Williams - 6 races, 0 points
2006: Williams (Test Driver, no races)