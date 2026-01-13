Antonio Pizzonia, who raced from 2003 to 2005, was detained in Texas on Saturday after watching his son race

Antonio Pizzonia of Brazil, pictured in 2003, was reportedly arrested in Texas. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Ex-Formula One driver Antonio Pizzonia has been arrested on suspicion of assault, according to reports in the US.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Brazilian, who raced from 2003 to 2005, was detained in Texas on Saturday after watching his son race. Pizzonia, 45, was booked into a local jail at around 6pm, according to TMZ, before his mugshot was released by Montgomery County Police. It is believed he was in the area watching his son, Antonio Pizzonia Neto, compete in the 2026 Superkarts! USA Winter Series, where he finished ninth. Read more: Emma Raducanu’s Australian Open warm-up in Hobart suspended due to rain Read more: Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka returns to PGA Tour under strict penalties as LIV rivals given chance to return

Pizzonia, 45, was arrested on reports of assault, according to reports. Picture: Montogomery County Poilice

Pizzonia Snr made his debut with Jaguar but was replaced mid-season after failing to put any points on the board. The alleged victim had reportedly been arguing with Pizzonia Jnr, who was seen wagging his finger at him before being attacked, for reasons not made clear. Commenting on Instagram, Pizzonia said: "Everyone I'm okay and I'm back at home. "Indeed there was an incident to which today, I would have reacted in a different way.

Pizzonia raced from 2003 to 2005 for Jaguar and Williams. Picture: Alamy

"I understood at that moment that my son, a child, was being coerced by an adult and instinctively I defended him. Thank you to everyone for your messages of support." Pizzonia Snr made his professional debut with Jaguar but was later replaced after failing to put any points on the board. He moved to Williams the following year as a replacement for the injured Ralf Schumacher, before his time in F1 came to an end in 2005.

Antonio Pizzonia pictured in 2002 during testing for Williams. Picture: Alamy