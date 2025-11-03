The Formula 1 driver announced his engagement to 24-year-old model and influencer Alexandra Saint-Mleux on Instagram on Sunday evening.

The couple shared a joint post online, captioning an array of photos with the caption 'Mr and Mrs Leclerc', which included their dog Leo sporting a collar reading “Dad wants to marry you".

Leclerc and Saint Mleuz have been dating since early 2023, when they were spotted together at Paris Fashion Week in the spring.

According to jeweller Laura Taylor, Saint Mleux's ring is worth at least $525,000.

