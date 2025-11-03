F1 driver Charles Leclerc announces engagement to model Alexandra Saint Mleux
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has announced his engagement on Instagram on Sunday evening.
The Formula 1 driver announced his engagement to 24-year-old model and influencer Alexandra Saint-Mleux on Instagram on Sunday evening.
The couple shared a joint post online, captioning an array of photos with the caption 'Mr and Mrs Leclerc', which included their dog Leo sporting a collar reading “Dad wants to marry you".
Leclerc and Saint Mleuz have been dating since early 2023, when they were spotted together at Paris Fashion Week in the spring.
According to jeweller Laura Taylor, Saint Mleux's ring is worth at least $525,000.
Leclerc, 28, has been in two high-profile relationships before, dating Italian model Giada Gianna until 2019 and famous architect Charlotte Sine until December 2022.
Leclerc has achieved seven podium finishes so far in the 2025 season, outperforming teammate Lewis Hamilton, who has yet to achieve a podium in his first season at the team.
Both Leclerc, who is worth an estimated $125million, and Hamilton are set to next race in Rio de Janeiro this weekend.