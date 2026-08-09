Formula One driver George Russel has announced his engagement to his long-term girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt in a post on social media.

The 28-year-old driver for Mercedes is currently enjoying the summer break, falling midway through the regular F1 season.

In a joint post on social media, they shared a ring emoji and silver heart, alongside a selection of four pictures together as Carmen showed off her ring.

The couple appeared to be enjoying a sunset candlelit dinner table when they announced the news.

Fellow F1 drivers Alex Albon, Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz were among the first from the paddock to congratulate the British driver and his new fiancee.

"About damn time," wrote Alex Albon, who drives for F1 team Williams Racing. "So happy for you both!"

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