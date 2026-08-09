F1 Driver George Russell announces engagement to long-time partner Carmen in sunset dinner snaps
In a joint post on social media, they shared a ring emoji and silver heart, alongside a selection of four pictures together as Carmen showed off her ring.
Formula One driver George Russel has announced his engagement to his long-term girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt in a post on social media.
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The 28-year-old driver for Mercedes is currently enjoying the summer break, falling midway through the regular F1 season.
In a joint post on social media, they shared a ring emoji and silver heart, alongside a selection of four pictures together as Carmen showed off her ring.
The couple appeared to be enjoying a sunset candlelit dinner table when they announced the news.
Fellow F1 drivers Alex Albon, Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz were among the first from the paddock to congratulate the British driver and his new fiancee.
"About damn time," wrote Alex Albon, who drives for F1 team Williams Racing. "So happy for you both!"
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The official F1 account added: “Congratulations to you both!”
Russel had been dating the Spanish-born influencer since 2020, when they met in London through a mutual friend, and she has since become a regular presence in the F1 paddock, frequently attending race weekends alongside Russell.
Russell and Carmen are the latest F1 couple to get engaged, after Ferrari‘s Charles Leclerc got married to Alexandra Saint Mleux in a lavish ceremony earlier this year.
Russell currently sits third in the F1 standings this season, 59 points behind teenage team-mate Kimi Antonelli and nine behind seven-time world champion and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton.