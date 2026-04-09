F1 teams will return to Nurburgring for the first time in six years after a test was confirmed following the cancellation of the Saudi Arabia and Bahrain Grands Prix.

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Teams will now look to maximise the break in the season after Nurburgring officials confirmed the complex would host a test on April 14 and 15.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has led to both of this month's Grands Prix being cancelled, meaning there will be no F1 race in April fr the first time since 2020.

Mercedes and McLaren are set to hit the famous circuit, whose 17-corner Grand Prix track the Nordschleife was dropped from the F1 calendar after the 1976 German Grand Prix due to safety concerns.

The 22.8km long course, which has over 150 corners, was taken off the F1 list after Niki Lauda's famous fireball crash in August of that year, with officials relocating to the Hockenheimring circuit.

The layout will have extensive run-off areas and advanced digital monitoring systems for the F1 cars, in order to create the most suitable data-gathering conditions possible for the teams.

Max Verstappen, who races on the track in GT3, said of the circuit: "Any kind of lap that you drive around there, in any kind of car, is always fun."

McLaren and Mercedes are yet to confirm their drivers for the test, but it is expected that both teams will split sessions between drivers over the two days.

The US-Iran war has wreaked havoc on the F1 2026 season, with the sport's tyre supplier having its wet-weather testing session cancelled in Bahrain after footage showed a missile crashing into the National Communications Centre, which is only 15 miles from the circuit.

Pirelli moved its wet running sessions to Suzuka in Japan, while Ferrari is also set to conduct wet tests at their Fiorano circuit in Italy.

F1 will not officially return until May 1 for the second sprint weekend of the season in Miami.

Mercedes have dominated the opening three races of the season, with their two lead drivers, Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, sharing the victories between them.

Antonelli has claimed two wins and Russell took the season opener in Australia.