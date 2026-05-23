Four-time Formula 1 world champion Alain Prost has reportedly been injured in a home invasion in Switzerland.

Police in Switzerland are investigating after a 71-year-old suffered a head injury after "several masked individuals broke into the house" in Nyon at around 8.30am on Tuesday.

Another family member was forced by the individuals to open a safe, according to a statement from local police.

"The perpetrators entered the residence while the occupants were present, threatened them, and forced one family member to open a safe before fleeing with the stolen goods," said the public prosecutor's office.

It is understood that one family member was "slightly" injured in the head during the incident.

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