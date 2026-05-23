F1 legend suffers head injury during 'masked home invasion'
F1 great Alain Prost reportedly suffered injuries after masked intruders broke into his property in Switzerland on Tuesday.
Four-time Formula 1 world champion Alain Prost has reportedly been injured in a home invasion in Switzerland.
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Police in Switzerland are investigating after a 71-year-old suffered a head injury after "several masked individuals broke into the house" in Nyon at around 8.30am on Tuesday.
Another family member was forced by the individuals to open a safe, according to a statement from local police.
"The perpetrators entered the residence while the occupants were present, threatened them, and forced one family member to open a safe before fleeing with the stolen goods," said the public prosecutor's office.
It is understood that one family member was "slightly" injured in the head during the incident.
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What has been stolen is "currently being assessed", and no arrests have yet been made.
Vaud Cantonal Police have said that a major investigation has been launched, working in cooperation with French police and border security.
Reports from Swiss tabloid, Blick, claim Mr Prost was the injured party, with his son being the one forced to open the safe.
They added that Mr Prost - known as 'Le Professeur' during his racing days - was "visibly shaken by this brutal intrusion".
They added that he had left the Lake Geneva property.
The Frenchman famously won four F1 world championships between 1985 and 1993, during which he shared a legendary rivalry with Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna.