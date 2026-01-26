Michael Schumacher is no longer bedridden 12 years after his horrific ski accident, it has emerged.

The F1 legend’s health has been a closely kept secret, with only a handful of close family members and trusted friends updated on his welfare.

According to sources close to the family, Michael is now in a wheelchair and can be moved around his Majorca estate.

Corinna, Michael’s wife of 30 years, acts as his carer, along with a team of nurses and therapists.

A source said: “He understands some of the things going on around him, but probably not all of them.”

Last year, three former employees of the Schumacher family were convicted after threatening to release pictures of him in his current state.

At the start of the month his daughter shared a rare photo of the whole family before the accident on Schumacher’s birthday, showing the young family smiling with the caption: “The best forever. Happy birthday papa.”

His life was left in the balance after a skiing crash which left him with horrific head injuries.

In 2013 he was on the Combe de Saulire ski run in Meribel when his skis hit a rock that was hidden beneath the snow.

He crashed head first into a boulder and despite wearing a helmet, he needed to be airlifted to hospital where he underwent two life saving operations.

He was in a coma for 250 days before being sent home for further treatment.