How the colour scheme for every Formula One car will look ahead of the 2026 season

How Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes will look this year. Picture: Social media

By William Mata

All 11 Formula One teams have now broken their cover ahead of the 2026 season, with liveries having been shown off at launches and testing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Aston Martin, Cadillac and McLaren were the final three teams to launch their colours, which will adorn the new cars for the season ahead - all of which are built to new regulations. McLaren unveiled their challenger on Monday at an event in Bahrain, keeping with the papaya colour used on the 2025 manufacturers’ title-winning cars of Oscar Piastri and driver’s champion Lando Norris. “The iconic papaya continues on the MCL40 as we keep our tradition of carrying championship-winning liveries through to the next season,” team chief Zac Brown said. Read also: Lando Norris says ‘giddy’ George Russell hungry to replace him as world champion

US team Cadillac are new to the grid for 2026 and has opted for a two-tone silver design, which has echoes of the West McLaren Mercedes team of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Drivers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas have both been testing the car alongside other teams in a neutrally coloured car. "Each run we are solving issues and in the future, so that’s good,” Bottas said at the launch on Sunday.

Aston Martin was the last to break its colours, keeping with tradition to show off a traditional green colour scheme, which will run for its unchanged driver line-up of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll. The British-based team finished seventh in the constructors' championship and will be under the leadership of legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey for the next campaign. Now that the covers have come off, here is how we have ranked the 11 cars from worst to best. Every 2026 F1 car livery ranked

11. Aston Martin The last to be unveiled, Aston Martin has taken the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" approach to its livery for 2026, with the same classic green design as previous years. One major difference is the Honda logo now on the front, with the engine supplier having changed for this year. We've put this one last for perhaps being a little obvious.

10. Alpine After finishing last in the 2025 constructors standings, Alpine has put a lot of work into their new car and that includes its exterior. The pink and blue BWT sponsorship, familiar to F1 fans for years, is looking particularly shiny on the new car. A bold look, but it does make fans slightly nostalgic for the prettier blue and yellow of Renault of old. 9. Audi

A very neutral effort from Audi, who have taken the team over from Sauber for the next season. The simple red and black pattern gives livery designers room to work for a 2027 car while establishing a brand design. We are impressed, though, with the team overalls for this season, which are designed by another German behemoth, Adidas. 8. Red Bull

Red Bull is not taking any chances with its car design after a rollercoaster 2025 that saw team boss Christian Horner leave. Max Verstappen had a strong end to the season and is paired with Isack Hadjar, the Frenchman going into his second season, this time around. The blue is perhaps slightly lighter this year, but otherwise it's business as usual for Red Bull. 7. Mercedes

A lovely look for 2026 for Mercedes, a team hoping to return to the front of the grid. George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will both drive the machines which are layered with silver, black and turquoise, while the Mercedes logo give a corregated pattern. It's a fresh take on the design which adorned the title winning cars of 2014-20. 6. Racing Bulls

Red Bull's second team is showing the factory outfit how it's done with this design. The fresh white look pairs well with the Red Bull frontage, and the Visa sponsorship logo also blends well into a blue side panel. Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad will be behind the wheel for this season. 5. McLaren

It's still orange, but is it still fast? McLaren swept all before them in 2025 and will be wanting more of the same, so it makes sense that the car has not changed much in appearance. One big difference, however, is that the number one, for champion, is now proudly on Lando Norris's car. 4. Haas

A subtle change is the nicely presented Toyota Gazoo Racing sponsorship on the Haas shell. It gives a fresh and professional look to the car, which will be driven again by Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon in 2026. Haas has stepped up its partnership with Toyota for this season, although the power unit is still a Ferrari. 3. Ferrari

Speaking of the devil, the Ferrari works team has not served up an all-time classic but a design that's good enough for number three on this list. Shades of white are prominent on the top of the car, while the back wing is black. It will still look menacing in wing mirrors, however, when Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc drive it in anger. 2. Cadillac

Here for experience and to learn in its first year, Cadillac has certainly got off to a great start with its livery. The silver design is a stunner and a great addition to the grid. Unusually, it has an asymmetrical design, with a deeper shade of silver on the driver's right-hand side. 1. Williams