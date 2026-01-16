By Alex Storey

Red Bull and Mercedes have been accused of exploiting a new "loophole" weeks before the new F1 season begins.

The row centres on the regulations around the sport's new power units, but Red Bull's engine chief Ben Hodgkinson denied any accusations, insisting the rules are "crystal clear." Mr Hodgkinson said he thinks the dispute likely carries a "political" aspect, as the two teams face accusations of gaining an advantage through a regulatory loophole. The specific rule in question, C5.4.3, concerns the compression ratio of the cylinders in the new power units. Read more: Former F1 star arrested in Texas on assault charge Read more: Lando Norris celebrates first F1 title with McDonald's breakfast after partying all night

Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls unveiled their 2026 Formula One liveries during the teams' season launch in Detroit. Picture: Alamy

New rules mandate a maximum 16:1 ratio, but rivals suspect Mercedes and Red Bull are exploiting "thermal expansion." This would reeduce the clearance volume and increase the compression ratio to something closer to the old 18:1 limit, according to The Telegraph. Speaking at Red Bull's 2026 livery unveiling at Michigan Central Station in Detroit, Mr Hodgkinson said that "any engineer worth their salt" should have grasped their meaning. F1's governing body, the FIA, confirmed it has launched an investigation into the matter. But it added that the board opted to keep the existing regulations unchanged for now, allowing both teams to continue with their current engine designs as the 2026 season approaches. The Red Bull engineer added: "It’s frustrating, really, some of this stuff.

"For me as an engineer, it’s frustrating that the press has got hold of this. I think any engineer worth their salt that doesn't understand about thermal expansion doesn’t belong in this sport. "Doesn’t deserve to be an engineer, really."Almost every material changes with temperature. So it’s understanding how materials behave in different temperatures, pressures, stresses, loads. That’s literally our job. "The regulations are super, super clear about compression ratio. You’ve got a 16 to 1 limit. "The regulations say that 16 to 1 is measured in a very specific way. There’s a document that describes exactly how you measure it. And it has to be measured at ambient temperature. So, it’s super clear."

Mercedes driver George Russell. Picture: Getty

When quizzed why other teams have disputed the requirements, he said: "I think my real opinion I probably can’t say. "But I think there’s quite a lot of noise in the press about the fact that it’s believed that Mercedes are going to be the benchmark [engine in 2026]. "I think a lot of that talk originated from Mercedes themselves. Probably because the driver market is really tough, and they wanted to try to attract people in a car that was currently not performing." The new season will get underway on March 8 in Melbourne.

Mercedes AMG F1 Team W16, action during the 2025 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi post-season test on December 9. Picture: Alamy