Formula One has said it is “closely monitoring” the situation in the Middle East ahead of upcoming races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Missile strikes continue to rock the region after United States and Israeli forces attacked Iran with several countries closing their airspace.

A number of F1’s vast travelling circus were scheduled to head to Australia for next weekend’s opening race via the Middle East, with some now having to reroute their flights - which were planned to travel via Doha, or other airports in the region.

It is understood F1 chiefs are confident the season-opener in Melbourne a week on Sunday will be unaffected.

However, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are due to host the fourth and fifth rounds of the new campaign on April 12 and April 19 respectively.

Read more: US and Israel launch joint attack on Iran - as Tehran retaliatory strikes see explosions ring out across Middle East

Read more: LIVE: US and Israel launch ‘major combat operation’ on Iran