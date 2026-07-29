The Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, also cancelled in April, is not set to be rehoused, while doubt remains over the season’s final two races, in Qatar on November 29 and Abu Dhabi a week later

The F1 boss confirmed that a European venue would host the finale of a 22-race season. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Formula One chief Stefano Domenicali says the sport is determined to fulfil its 24-race calendar in 2027 and has plans in place should races in the Middle East not be possible.

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F1 bosses have been forced to rejig the 2026 schedule due to the ongoing conflict, with Malaysia announced last weekend to be hosting this year’s Bahrain Grand Prix – which could not go ahead on April 12 – on October 4. The Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, also cancelled in April, is not set to be rehoused, while doubt remains over the season’s final two races, in Qatar on November 29 and Abu Dhabi a week later. Domenicali confirmed that a European venue would host the finale of a 22-race season in the event that those races cannot go ahead, with Imola currently considered the front-runner. But concern over the end of the season is soon followed by thoughts of how the sport shapes up for next year, with Bahrain the host of pre-season testing in February and the Middle East a cornerstone of the F1 programme. “So far the calendar which will be presented, so far in autumn, will be a normal plan,” F1 chief executive Domenicali said. Read More: Christian Horner ‘will get back’ into F1 claims Mohammed Ben Sulayem as former team principal makes paddock return Read More: Pierre Gasly has Monaco podium reinstated as F1 accepts pit-lane inaccuracies

McLaren Racing mechanics wheel Lando Norris's car into position on the starting grid before the Formula One race session at Hungaroring. Picture: Getty

“But of course the situation in the Middle East is not solved we have options, a different plan. The trigger for that of course is the end of the year so we have a lot of time to adjust. “We have different plans and options in place that will accommodate the fact that we will keep the target of 24 Grands Prix for next year.” The Italian does not believe the approach taken in relocating a Bahrain race is a long-term solution. “We are creative to keep the calendar alive but I don’t think that this can be a long-term approach because we need to be credible and consistent,” he added. “I hope the situation of the world will allow us to go back to a situation where we are in the right country of where we would like to host a Grand Prix.”

The season resumes after the summer break at Zandvoort in the Netherlands on August 22. Picture: Alamy