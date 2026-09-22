French Formula One driver Isack Hadjar will end his three-race injury lay-off at this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Hadjar has been sidelined since the summer break with a wrist injury, missing the subsequent rounds in the Netherlands, Monza and Madrid.

However, Red Bull have declared the 21-year-old is fit to contest Saturday’s race in Baku. Liam Lawson, who deputised for Hadjar, returns to Red Bull’s junior team, Racing Bulls.

A statement from the British-based team read: “Red Bull Racing is delighted to welcome Isack back this weekend.

“Having made a successful recovery from his wrist injury, Isack will return to action at the Baku City Circuit on Thursday (for practice).

“The team would like to sincerely thank Liam for his professionalism, dedication and hard work over the past three races.

“Stepping in under challenging circumstances, he delivered some impressive performances and made a valuable contribution to the team.”

Lawson finished seventh and sixth respectively in Zandvoort and Madrid and failed to score a point at Monza.

Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli heads into the 15th round of the season in Baku holding an 81-point championship lead over George Russell with nine scheduled rounds left.