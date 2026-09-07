Former F1 tycoon Bernie Ecclestone arrested for ‘illegally carrying shotgun through airport’ after landing in Portugal on private jet
Ecclestone founded the Formula One Group in 1987
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has reportedly been arrested in Portugal after illegally carrying a shotgun on his private jet.
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The 95-year-old British businessman was detained after landing at Tires Aerodrome in Cascais, near Lisbon, Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manhã reported.
Airport cops are understood to have arrested Ecclestone during a “routine operation”.
It is the second time in four years Ecclestone has reportedly faced allegations involving a gun at an airport.
In 2022, he was detained in Sao Paulo, Brazil, after a firearm was found as he prepared to board a private jet for Switzerland.
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The 'F1 Supremo' admitted to carrying the gun but said he had been unaware that it had been in his luggage.
Ecclestone was then allowed to fly to Switzerland after paying bail and later called the arrest a “silly, tiny little incident”.
The 95-year-old founded the Formula One Group in 1987, controlling the commercial rights until 2017.
The British business magnate is no stranger to controversy.
In October 2023, he was convicted of tax fraud at Southwark Crown Court, agreeing to pay HMRC over £650 million in unpaid taxes and penalties.
He was sentenced to 17 months in prison, suspended for two years.
LBC has contacted Portugal‘s Airport Division of the Public Security Police (PSP) for comment.