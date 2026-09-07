Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has reportedly been arrested in Portugal after illegally carrying a shotgun on his private jet.

The 95-year-old British businessman was detained after landing at Tires Aerodrome in Cascais, near Lisbon, Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manhã reported.

Airport cops are understood to have arrested Ecclestone during a “routine operation”.

It is the second time in four years Ecclestone has reportedly faced allegations involving a gun at an airport.

In 2022, he was detained in Sao Paulo, Brazil, after a firearm was found as he prepared to board a private jet for Switzerland.

Read more: Kevin Pietersen makes shock return to England cricket set-up as World Cup mentor

Read more: Susan Sarandon 'losing film roles' because of support for Palestine