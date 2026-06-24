A temporary VAT cut to reduce prices at family attractions such as zoos and theme parks as well as the cost of children’s cinema tickets and restaurant meals has come into effect.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the “Great British Summer Savings” measure – which begins on Thursday – as part of a package aimed at easing the impact on the cost of living from the Iran war.

Peppa Pig World, Alton Towers and Legoland are among the well-known attractions taking part.

Merlin Entertainments, which owns 20 venues including Alton Towers and Legoland, has updated ticket prices to show “summer VAT savings applied”. Advance tickets for both parks now start at £29.75, down from £34.

Wiltshire safari park Longleat has also updated its ticketing system, with the discount bringing the cost of advance tickets for a family of four down to £122.30, a saving of £17.50.

The Odeon, Vue and Cineworld cinema chains are also taking part, with Odeon saying a family ticket for two adults and two children will come down from £32 to £28.50 during the scheme.

Haven Holidays is also participating, and said families will benefit whether they have already booked their holiday or book in the coming weeks.

Greene King, with more than 2,500 outlets, McDonald’s, Wetherspoons and Nando’s are among the dining locations passing on the tax saving on children’s meals.

Nando’s said its “Nandino” meals will come down from £6.95 to £6.08 while on the Wetherspoons children’s menu a £5.75 meal drops to £5.03, and McDonald’s is cutting the price of a typical Happy Meal by 27% to £2.99.

Season tickets, such as the popular Merlin passes that start at £139, are not included in the scheme.

The rules say that a weekly or season pass allowing multiple visits beyond the summer holidays do not qualify if they cost more than a standard single-entry ticket.

There is no legal requirement for businesses to take part in the scheme, which runs across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland until September 1.

The Treasury estimated the scheme would cost around £300 million and also includes free bus travel for children aged between five and 15 in England during the school holidays in August.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “The cost of living isn’t just about paying the bills, it’s about being able to afford the moments that matter with your family.

“Whether it’s a trip to the cinema, a day out together or family meal, too many parents have had to hold back because of pressure on household budgets – that’s why we’re slashing VAT on family days out this summer.”

Nando’s is among food outlets passing on the tax saving on children’s meals (Tim Goode/PA)

Rachel Reeves said: “I know the cost of living is a number one concern for families, and it can be even harder over the summer holidays when kids want to do things and money is tight.

“So we’re making it that bit easier for families to make memories together and enjoy the little treats – while giving a boost to businesses across the UK.”

Theme parks and cinemas welcomed the slashing of VAT, with British Association of Leisure Parks, Piers and Attractions chief executive Paul Kelly saying it was “a very welcome and timely boost for the UK’s visitor attraction sector”.

“Our members stand ready to pass on this benefit and deliver brilliant, memorable experiences for visitors of all ages.”

UK Hospitality chairwoman Kate Nicholls said a lower rate of VAT for hospitality was “the quickest and simplest way to lower prices and boost consumer confidence”.