Jet2 has said summer bookings were higher than last year and it is on track for a stronger winter, while the holiday firm unveiled plans to move its listing up to the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

The company, which says it is the UK’s biggest package holiday provider and the third-largest airline, updated investors on its summer trading.

The number of passengers booked for summer 2026 travel, so far, is up 8.8% compared with last year, according to Jet2.

This includes growth across both its package holidays and flight-only deals.

Jet2 said its load factor – a key metric for airlines showing the average proportion of seats that are filled on its flights – was 1.5 percentage points ahead of last summer.

It also said seat capacity for winter 2026-27 was currently 8% higher than the previous year, at 5.9 million seats, after expanding at London Gatwick airport.

Jet2 said a recent trend of people booking trips closer to the date of travel was continuing, having been prominent in the summer following volatility sparked by the war in Iran.

Travel disruption caused by the conflict and jet fuel supply shortages pushing up costs for airlines have contributed to increased nervousness among holidaymakers.

But Jet2 said it had been able to largely hedge against higher jet fuel costs for the financial year which provided “cost certainty”.

Steve Heapy, Jet2’s chief executive, said he had been “encouraged by the sustained level of demand for both our holiday products through the peak summer season which gives us confidence for the remainder of the financial year”.

Meanwhile, Jet2 announced its intention to move its stock market listing from the AIM (Alternative Investment Market) to the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

It means graduating from London’s growth market and opening the door to a broader range of UK and international institutional investors.

Mr Heapy said the move reflected “the scale of the business we have built, our proven track record of delivery and the opportunities that lie ahead”.

Adam Vettese, a market analyst at Etoro, said the listing move was an “important signal”.

“Jet2 has outgrown AIM in everything except the ticker,” he said.

“A main market listing is management saying the next chapter is about scale, liquidity and a wider institutional following, with FTSE 250 membership the obvious prize.”