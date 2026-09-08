Kendall Jenner has bought a stake in fast-growing British drinks and supplements brand Trip.

Ms Jenner has snapped up an undisclosed a minority stake in the business and will also become the face of the brand’s new global marketing campaign.

London-based Trip is one of the UK’s fastest-growing food and drink firms, having been launched by husband-and-wife team Olivia Ferdi and Daniel Khoury in 2019.

The brand is known for its range of cannabidiol (CBD) soft drinks, with products also including magnesium and other supplements.

Olivia Ferdi and Daniel Khoury founded Trip in 2019 (Alamy/PA)

Ms Jenner, known for her large social media following, joins a host of celebrities to have backed the business including Joe Jonas and Rosie Huntingdon-Whiteley.

Last year, New York investment firm Coefficient Capital led a funding round in the company which valued it at more than 300 million US dollars (£222 million).

Ms Jenner said: “I’ve been obsessed with Trip for a while; the product is incredible, and I’ve always loved how elevated and intentional the brand feels.

“It’s my favourite way to stay grounded and present in my daily routine; it tastes great and makes me feel amazing.

“When I met Liv and Dan, I instantly connected with what they’re building.

“I love their vision for the brand and their mission to help more people find calm in their everyday lives.”

Trip reported revenues of almost £67 million for the past financial year, according Companies House accounts.

Ms Ferdi said: “Kendall perfectly embodies the way we think about calm today, not stepping away from a full life, but finding moments within it to reset, feel present and be your best authentic self.

“She truly connects with our mission.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with her, and now launching our brand new campaign together.”