A Formula 2 car's high-speed fireball crash has raised safety concerns ahead of the inaugural Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid this weekend.

Driver Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak slammed into the wall at Turn 19 during the F2 Free Practice session, with his car bursting into flames.

The Thai driver escaped the vehicle without injury, but the session was subsequently red-flagged, with marshals arriving on scene to extinguish the flames.

Madrid's high-speed street venue, Madring, is set for its debut F1 race this weekend - but sharp corners and concrete walls have raised questions over the track's safety.

F1 driver George Russel described the track as the "most risky" on the calendar, with fellow competitor Max Verstappen dubbing it a "car killer".

Read more: Mauricio Pochettino insists Tottenham should be handed the 2016-17 Premier League title after Chelsea broke rules

Read more: Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly 'set to sell his stake' in £2.5bn Blues as Clearlake Capital closes in on deal