F2 fireball crash at ‘car killer' Madrid circuit ahead of inaugural F1 Grand Prix
Madrid's high-speed street venue, thought by drivers to be the "most risky" on the calendar, is set for its debut F1 race this weekend
A Formula 2 car's high-speed fireball crash has raised safety concerns ahead of the inaugural Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid this weekend.
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Driver Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak slammed into the wall at Turn 19 during the F2 Free Practice session, with his car bursting into flames.
The Thai driver escaped the vehicle without injury, but the session was subsequently red-flagged, with marshals arriving on scene to extinguish the flames.
Madrid's high-speed street venue, Madring, is set for its debut F1 race this weekend - but sharp corners and concrete walls have raised questions over the track's safety.
F1 driver George Russel described the track as the "most risky" on the calendar, with fellow competitor Max Verstappen dubbing it a "car killer".
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"It’s a crazy circuit: the most risky on the whole calendar," said Russel.
Four-time world champion Max Verstappen agreed that the circuit looked risky, adding: “It's probably is a car killer from what I’ve seen so far, but you just need to try and stay out of the walls and try to get the best possible feeling in the car."
First practice for the 14th round of the F1 season begins at 12:30pm on Friday, September 11.
It follows last week's Italian Grand Prix, in which Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli became the first Italian to win at Monza since 1966.