Revolution Beauty has struck a deal with its shareholder Debenhams Group to launch beauty and fragrance products, having “completely reset” the relationship years after a well-publicised boardroom spat.

The new licensing partnership means Revolution can make products to sell across Debenhams’ range of brands – adding to existing partners like Boots and Superdrug.

The first collections are expected to launch ahead of Christmas and will include a range of fragrance and gifting products for brands PrettyLittleThing, Karen Millen and BoohooMan.

Further launches are planned across Debenhams-owned brands and through its own retail channels.

Tom Allsworth, chief executive of Revolution Beauty, said: “Since returning to the business last year, our relationship with Debenhams Group has been completely reset and it is gratifying to see that reflected in a formal partnership between the two businesses.

“By combining the strength of Debenhams Group’s brands with Revolution’s expertise, we believe these licences can become a significant growth opportunity for both businesses.”

He said that early reaction to the product concepts it has tested had been “exceptionally positive”.

The partnership will involve Revolution developing, manufacturing and distributing its products, and paying Debenhams a royalty based on sales it makes.

Debenhams Group, which last year rebranded from Boohoo Group, owns more than a quarter of shares in Revolution Beauty.

The firms were embroiled in a public dispute in 2023 over demands to replace Revolution’s leadership team.

The spat reached boiling point when Revolution defied a shareholder vote and reinstated its bosses, subsequently handing out share awards without the approval of investors.

But the firm said it had drawn a line under the issues following the resignation of its former chief executive Bob Holt and chairman Derek Zissman.

Last year, the beauty business brought back co-founders Adam Minto and Mr Allsworth, who had resigned following a series of accounting issues, to lead a major turnaround programme.

Revolution said its financial performance under previous management had been worse than expected, with revenues tumbling and losses widening, but that it was confident about returning to growth.

Dan Finley, chief executive of Debenhams Group, said: “Beauty is one of the most compelling category opportunities available to us and Revolution Beauty has the capability and relationships to bring tailored collections to market across the full portfolio.

“We look forward to seeing the first launches come to life.”