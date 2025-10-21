US Air Force's deadliest fighter jet under threat due to tiny magnets made from Chinese metals
Production of the feared F-35 stealth jet could be scuppered after China cracked down on export of rare earth materials
Production of the feared American F-35 stealth jet could be halted after China imposed a raft of new export restrictions on rare earth materials it uses.
The feared fighter is widely considered one of the most advanced military aircraft in the world - but its sensors, engines and wing flaps rely on rare metal magnets.
China is the world leader in exporting the materials but has now declared that any customers must declare the end use for the metals.
It has also made clear it will refuse to export the materials to any foreign militaries.
The fighter has been dubbed the "flying computer" due to its ability to use modern electronics to evade detection and deliver devastating sneak attacks.
But the dependency upon China for the materials need to construct tiny magnets inside the feared military hardware.
Without action from the White House, the US may see rare earth exports turned off at will by Beijing.
Noah Smith, the US economist, says: “If China learns its control of rare earths is a trump card that it can use to extract anything it wants from other industrialised countries, it will push that advantage as far as it can.
“After surrender on trade issues, the obvious next set of demands is geopolitical – control of Taiwan, dominion over the South China Sea, US troops and ships out of Asia, and so on.”
US President Trump has been lashing out at China in recent weeks, threatening 100 per cent tariffs on the Far-East superpower.
Scott Bessent, the US Treasury Secretary, then went further by suggesting the move could prompt the West to “decouple” from China economically.
As for why the restrictions are so painful, it is because the F-35 and most other defence technologies rely on rare
Gracelin Baskaran, a critical minerals expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) told The Telegraph: “Remember, it only has to have 0.1pc of Chinese heavy rare earths to be subject to that regulation.
“So even if the magnet was made in France, but it contains a half a percent of Chinese-produced heavy rare earths, it is now subject to those rules.
“You’re not going to find many magnets worldwide that don’t meet that threshold.”
“The restrictions pretty much make it illegal for Chinese nationals to work for other rare earths and magnet companies worldwide.
“You have to explicitly get Chinese permission. They have closed loopholes for technical leakage, human capital leakage – they are literally closing off and protecting every comparative advantage that they have.”