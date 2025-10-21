Production of the feared F-35 stealth jet could be scuppered after China cracked down on export of rare earth materials

Production of the feared American F-35 stealth jet could be halted after China imposed a raft of new export restrictions on rare earth materials it uses. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Production of the feared American F-35 stealth jet could be halted after China imposed a raft of new export restrictions on rare earth materials it uses.

The feared fighter is widely considered one of the most advanced military aircraft in the world - but its sensors, engines and wing flaps rely on rare metal magnets. China is the world leader in exporting the materials but has now declared that any customers must declare the end use for the metals. It has also made clear it will refuse to export the materials to any foreign militaries. The fighter has been dubbed the "flying computer" due to its ability to use modern electronics to evade detection and deliver devastating sneak attacks.

Xi Jinping's China has restricted the export of rare earth materials and made clear it will not allow purchases by foreign militaries. Picture: Alamy

But the dependency upon China for the materials need to construct tiny magnets inside the feared military hardware. Without action from the White House, the US may see rare earth exports turned off at will by Beijing. Noah Smith, the US economist, says: “If China learns its control of rare earths is a trump card that it can use to extract anything it wants from other industrialised countries, it will push that advantage as far as it can. “After surrender on trade issues, the obvious next set of demands is geopolitical – control of Taiwan, dominion over the South China Sea, US troops and ships out of Asia, and so on.” US President Trump has been lashing out at China in recent weeks, threatening 100 per cent tariffs on the Far-East superpower. Scott Bessent, the US Treasury Secretary, then went further by suggesting the move could prompt the West to “decouple” from China economically.

Scott Bessent, the US Treasury Secretary, then suggested the move could prompt the West to “decouple” from China economically. Picture: Alamy